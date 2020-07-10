PennDOT: All CSVT work still on schedule after COVID stoppage

WINFIELD – Despite about two months of its COVID-19 stoppage, PennDOT officials say work on the CSVT project is anticipated to remain on schedule.

First, the northern section, which is currently under-construction, that is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2022. PennDOT’s Ted Deptula says despite a late start this year, the recent nice weather has been helping the contractor stay on schedule. He anticipates the final completion date of fall 2022 still won’t be impacted.

As for the CSVT southern section, from Winfield to Selinsgrove, PennDOT says final design is underway now, and then construction is scheduled to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2027.

PennDOT’s Matt Beck says some coordination activities, such as field work, did get affected by the pandemic.

However, he says through teleworking, the project team continued to advance engineering designs for many different project components. Becks says the team is also continuing to develop plans for right-of-way acquisitions, and virtual meetings are being conducted to coordinate with stakeholders.