PennDOT: A traffic switch Monday on Northumberland’s Front Street

NORTHUMBERLAND – Motorists driving through Northumberland’s $13 million road construction zone will be changing lanes Monday. PennDOT says drivers on Route 11 south, on Front Street, will switch from the left side of the street, to the right side.

Crews have been slowing paving Front Street for months, and now they say they are ready to put another layer of pavement on what is currently the driving lane. The department says parking will be restricted on Front Street Monday and motorists should expect some minor delays.

PennDOT says all this paving is temporary, and they’ll do final paving on Duke, Water, Front and King Streets next year. PennDOT says you can get more information at www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.