Penna WWII Soldier Given Bronze Star: AP PA Headlines, Scores

WASHINGTON (AP) — When 96-year-old Clarence Smoyer came to Washington, he thought he was heading to the Pentagon to sign copies of a book detailing his exploits as a World War II tank gunner. Instead, he found a full Army color guard and ceremony awarding him a Bronze Star, 75 years after the battle that made him a hero. Smoyer, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was part of a famous duel in Cologne, Germany.

That is where his Pershing tank destroyed a German Panther tank. The battle was captured on film and Smoyer became known as the “Hero of Cologne.” But he was denied a Bronze Star at the time due to a minor disciplinary issue. The Army ruled last month that Smoyer deserved the medal and helped arrange Wednesday’s surprise at Washington’s World War II memorial.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senate officials say a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who is facing child pornography possession charges has resigned. Sen. Mike Folmer’s apparent resignation Wednesday came hours after he was arrested by the state attorney general’s office. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said in statement that they received Folmer’s resignation letter after they spoke with him to insist on it.

The state attorney general’s office charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies. Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer’s cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website. The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven’t returned messages.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The judge handling the pending resentencing of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is taking himself off the case. Judge John Foradora signed an order Wednesday announcing he has recused himself and is directing court officials to request another judge be appointed.

He’s taking himself off because of something “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated to” the Sandusky case. The order did not provide details.

Foradora is a common pleas court jurist brought in to handle Sandusky’s resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction. A state prosecutor and Sandusky’s defense lawyer both signed a document Monday that said Foradora should step aside because of “an action” initiated by the attorney general’s office.

A message seeking details and comment was left for Foradora.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez is being held in a Pennsylvania jail on multiple felony charges after telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in 2017. The charges are related to Vázquez’s alleged encounters with a girl starting in 2017, when she was 13. Vázquez is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westmoreland County. He has been in the Allegheny County Jail since surrendering to authorities Tuesday on a felony warrant stemming from illicit electronic communication with the same girl.

A state trooper wrote in court papers that Vázquez began talking to the girl on social media before driving to her house in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh. In an interview with troopers last month, she said she got in Vázquez’s car, he removed her pants and tried to have sex with her. On Tuesday, troopers interviewed Vázquez at his residence and wrote that he admitted to driving to the girl’s house and trying to have sex with her.

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA 9AP) – HBO Sports is going behind the scenes with the football programs at Arizona State, Florida, Penn State and Washington State for four episodes of its “24/7” documentary series.

HBO announced Wednesday it will run an hour-long episode for each team, starting Oct. 2 with Florida preparing for its Sept. 28 game against Towson. The Penn State episode will debut Oct. 9 and chronicle the Nittany Lions’ preparations for Purdue on Oct. 5.

The Arizona State episode will debut Oct. 16 and follow the Sun Devils as they prepare for Washington State on Oct. 12. The Washington State episode will debut Oct. 23, following coach Mike Leach’s team up to its game against Colorado. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, who is also the voice of HBO’s popular NFL training camp series, “Hard Knocks.”

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Ask the CEO and president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art whether he’s accepting money from the Sacklers, the billionaire dynasty notorious for its ties to the drug company Purdue Pharma, and the answer is somewhat complicated. For one thing, it depends on which Sackler. “There are people who have the name ‘Sackler’ who have nothing to do with the Purdue Pharma situation,” Daniel H. Weiss says. “If it’s someone tied up with the leadership at Purdue Pharma, we step away.”

Purdue Pharma recently filed for bankruptcy as part of a plan by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits from state and local governments over the nation’s opioid crisis. The Sacklers, who own Purdue, were listed by Forbes magazine in 2016 as one of the 20 wealthiest families in the U.S. and have contributed money to cultural institutions around the world.

The family has pushed back against accusations that Purdue played a central role in the deadly epidemic, but the legal battles have led some to sever ties with the relatives. The allegations have also heightened a debate over how much museums should rely on the support of the rich and what, if any, conditions should be imposed on their gifts.

NEW YORK (AP) — A greater share of U.S. teens are vaping nicotine e-cigarettes. About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before. The University of Michigan study was published online Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers surveyed more than 42,000 students across the country in grades 8, 10 and 12. The study also found cigarette smoking declined in high school seniors, from about 8% to 6%. The researchers have not reported how many students said they vaped marijuana. A government survey released last week showed similar trends..

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public. The 555-foot stone obelisk closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems. The monument will reopen to the public at noon on Thursday and first lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The monument has been closed for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014 but National Park Service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator breakdowns. The monument, which was completed in 1884 and remains the tallest building in Washington, averages about 500,000 visitors per year.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies won their second consecutive game over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves as Bryce Harper homered and Zach Eflin pitched seven smooth innings in a 4-1 victory. It’s the Braves’ first three-game skid since July 16-18, but they still lead the division by nine games.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils have the night off tonight but they'll be back in action Friday night, after the Shikellamy football game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 for their fourth straight win. With Seattle leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Lewis sent a sinker from Pirates starter Dario Agrazal 383 feet to right field for a solo home run. Tom Murphy followed with his 18th of the season to make it 4-0.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Dallas Goedert running back Corey Clement and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan were hurt in a loss at Atlanta. None of them would've been available for a full practice.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is trying to get up to speed quickly with his new team. The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from Miami for three draft picks. Fitzpatrick joins a defense that was pushed around at times in losses New England and Seattle. Fitzpatrick said he didn't feel out of place during his first practice with the Steelers. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said he plans to play Fitzpatrick extensively when the team visits San Francisco.

