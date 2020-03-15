Penna. U.S. Senator Bob Casey continuing support of Joe Biden

SUNBURY – In politics, Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey is throwing his presidential support to former vice president Joe Biden. Senator Casey was in Sunbury recently and was asked about Biden.

He says Biden’s ‘remarkable turnaround’ in the polls is something we haven’t seen in recent history and it could lead to big things, “I think Joe Biden can win Pennsylvania. It’s going to be hard though, it’s going to be competitive. Because he’s got a real lift now and is doing well, doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Senator Casey is still supporting the former VP despite earlier conversations about his invading women’s personal space, and smelling the hair of one woman, “I think he handled that pretty well and acknowledged that he’s got to be more careful about expression and greeting and making sure he’s not invading someone’s space.”

Senator Casey says Biden has bigger obstacles to overcome from President Trump and his supporters, “The tough thing for him will be this continuing assault by the president and his supporters about his son, because you know they’re not going to give up on that, they’re going to keep trashing him. It’s unfair, it’s not based upon any facts.”

The Democratic Presidential Primary now stands between Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Pennsylvania will head to the polls April 28.