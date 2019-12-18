Penna. State Police: More DUI checkpoints coming to Valley

Holiday patrols to be conducted by state troopers

SELINSGROVE –Selinsgrove state police say they will be stepping up patrols during parts of December and January. In a release, troopers say they will be conducting DUI roving patrols and DUI checkpoints around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Motorists entering checkpoints are reminded to have their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance immediately available. Troopers say drivers are again reminded to buckle up, slow down and refrain from drinking and driving.