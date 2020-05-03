Penna. State Police honor fallen troopers with online tribute

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police are honoring fallen Troopers on the Department’s 115th anniversary remotely with an online tribute. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, an in-person ceremony was not possible this year, so the PSP Media Unit shared a tribute video on its Facebook page.

The video contains remarks from, Colonel Robert Evanchick, PSP commissioner, who reads the names of 98 members who died in service in the commonwealth since 1905. Traditionally, a ceremony is held each year at the police academy in Hershey. In recognition of the occasion, Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed May 2nd as Pennsylvania State Police Day.

The Pennsylvania State Police was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2nd in 1905, becoming the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States.

An online version of the PSP Memorial Wall, with biographical information and photos of those who made the ultimate sacrifice is available at www.psp.ps.gov. The tribute video is online at www.pacast.com.