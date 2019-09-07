Penna. Receives $75 for Opioid Fight: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/7/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will receive another $75 million in federal aid to fight the opioid-addiction crisis, money that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says will help with treatment, prevention and education. Wolf’s administration said Friday that about $56 million will go to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The money will also help extend programs designed to help people in addiction treatment find stable housing and to attract treatment professionals by helping repay their education loans. The state Department of Health received $8.4 million, a grant that is expected to repeat each of the next two years, while Philadelphia received $5.9 million and Allegheny County received $5.2 million. Wolf’s administration says total federal funding for Pennsylvania’s opioid response is more than $141 million over the past two years.

PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) — A driver who left a Pennsylvania high school student with special needs unaccompanied in a school van for four hours has been charged. The Morning Call reports 75-year-old Rodger Sander, of Palmerton, was charged with reckless endangerment Friday. Palmerton police were called to assist emergency medical personnel Wednesday after Sander came back to the school van to find the 19-year-old Palmerton Area High School student inside.

The Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 owns the van and provides special education, behavioral health and other services to the 14 schools districts in the two neighboring counties. The van owner has launched its own internal investigation into how the student was left unattended. Police say the student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but he is doing well and was not injured. No attorney information is available for Sander.

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office recommended in filings Friday in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted “out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness.”

Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine instead. Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers. Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in Boston federal court.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic? The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.” In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year. Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cap chaotic ninth inning and lift the New York Mets to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets pulled into a tie with Philadelphia, 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago for second NL wild card. The Cubs were playing at Milwaukee.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper exited Philadelphia’s game against the New York Mets with after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Steven Matz in the third inning. Harper, batting with one out and a runner on third, was ahead in the count 1-0 when Matz’s 93 mph fastball sailed up and in on him. The 26-year-old right fielder fell to his knees and gripped his hand in pain. After a brief visit from a trainer, Harper trotted to first base. After the inning, he was replaced in the field by Sean Rodriguez.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier capped Pittsburgh’s six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and the Pirates rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4. Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs. Josh Bell hit a two-run single off Andrew Miller. After run-scoring hits by pinch hitter Melky Cabrera and José Osuna, Frazier made it 7-4 when he tripled high off the 21-foot wall in right field.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 76 | SELINSGROVE 0

LOYALSOCK 30 | SHIKELLAMY 12

LEWISBURG 23 | MT. CARMEL AREA 42

WILLIAMSPORT 10 | BERWICK 17

NORTH PENN MANSFIELD 12 | BLOOMSBURG 42

SHAMOKIN AREA 12 | CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 7

CENTRAL COLUMBIA 26 | LEHIGHTON 0

HALIFAX 14 | LINE MOUNTAIN 54

MILTON 7 | MIFFLINBURG AREA 48

JERSEY SHORE 12 | MONTOURSVILLE 49

MUHLENBERG 13 | POTTSVILLE 50

NORTH POCONO 21 | SCRANTON 26

HUGHESVILLE 7 | SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 39

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN 7 | TAMAQUA 37

MUNCY 24 | TOWANDA 14

DANVILLE 35 | WARRIOR RUN 20

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 3 Miami 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 0

Final Texas 7 Baltimore 6

Final Boston 6 N-Y Yankees 1

Final L-A Angels 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Oakland 7 Detroit 3 (1st game)

Final Houston 7 Seattle 4

Final Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2 (11 Innings)

Final Detroit 5 Oakland 4 (11 Innings, 2nd game)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 9 St. Louis 4

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 3

Final N-Y Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Milwaukee 7 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 7 Cincinnati 5

Final Colorado 3 San Diego 2

Final San Francisco 5 L-A Dodgers 4

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (24)Boise St. 14 Marshall 7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 86 New York 81

Final Washington 86 Dallas 73

Final OT Chicago 109 Connecticut 104

Final Minnesota 83 Phoenix 69

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at Miami 6:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(21)Syracuse at Maryland 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at (5)Ohio St. 12 p.m.

Army at (7)Michigan 12 p.m.

Rutgers at (20)Iowa 12 p.m.

Illinois at (13)Utah 1 p.m.

(12)Texas A&M at (1)Clemson 3:30 p.m.

(25)Nebraska at Colorado 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at (17)Wisconsin 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at (2)Alabama 4 p.m.

Murray St. at (3)Georgia 4 p.m.

Colorado at (22)Washington St. 5 p.m.

(18)UCF at FAU 7 p.m.

South Dakota at (4)Oklahoma 7 p.m.

Tulane at (10)Auburn 7:30 p.m.

(6)LSU at (9)Texas 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at (15)Penn St. 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at (19)Michigan St. 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at (16)Oregon 7:30 p.m.

UT Martin at (11)Florida 7:30 p.m.

California at (14)Washington 10:30 p.m.

(23)Stanford at Southern Cal 10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New England at New York City FC 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland 10:30 p.m.

