Penna. Receives $75 for Opioid Fight: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | September 7, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 9/7/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will receive another $75 million in federal aid to fight the opioid-addiction crisis, money that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says will help with treatment, prevention and education.  Wolf’s administration said Friday that about $56 million will go to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

 

The money will also help extend programs designed to help people in addiction treatment find stable housing and to attract treatment professionals by helping repay their education loans.  The state Department of Health received $8.4 million, a grant that is expected to repeat each of the next two years, while Philadelphia received $5.9 million and Allegheny County received $5.2 million.  Wolf’s administration says total federal funding for Pennsylvania’s opioid response is more than $141 million over the past two years.

 

PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) — A driver who left a Pennsylvania high school student with special needs unaccompanied in a school van for four hours has been charged.  The Morning Call reports 75-year-old Rodger Sander, of Palmerton, was charged with reckless endangerment Friday.  Palmerton police were called to assist emergency medical personnel Wednesday after Sander came back to the school van to find the 19-year-old Palmerton Area High School student inside.

 

The Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 owns the van and provides special education, behavioral health and other services to the 14 schools districts in the two neighboring counties.  The van owner has launched its own internal investigation into how the student was left unattended.  Police say the student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but he is doing well and was not injured.  No attorney information is available for Sander.

 

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.  U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office recommended in filings Friday in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted “out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness.”

Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine instead.  Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers.  Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in Boston federal court.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic?  The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”  In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.  Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.  You can hear Meet the Press on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. When the Phillies start at 12:35pm, MTP will only be on WKOK.com and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.  CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pompeo, Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Mark Sanford, former governor and congressman from South Carolina.

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cap chaotic ninth inning and lift the New York Mets to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets pulled into a tie with Philadelphia, 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago for second NL wild card. The Cubs were playing at Milwaukee.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper exited Philadelphia’s game against the New York Mets with after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Steven Matz in the third inning. Harper, batting with one out and a runner on third, was ahead in the count 1-0 when Matz’s 93 mph fastball sailed up and in on him. The 26-year-old right fielder fell to his knees and gripped his hand in pain. After a brief visit from a trainer, Harper trotted to first base. After the inning, he was replaced in the field by Sean Rodriguez.

The Phillies game won’t be on WKOK today while the Penn State Nittany Lions are on WKOK and WKOK.com. Stay tuned tomorrow 12:35pm as the Mets host the Phils, while Meet The Press and CBS Sportsradio continue on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier capped Pittsburgh’s six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and the Pirates rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4. Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs. Josh Bell hit a two-run single off Andrew Miller. After run-scoring hits by pinch hitter Melky Cabrera and José Osuna, Frazier made it 7-4 when he tripled high off the 21-foot wall in right field.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

 

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 76 | SELINSGROVE 0

LOYALSOCK 30 | SHIKELLAMY 12

LEWISBURG 23 | MT. CARMEL AREA 42

WILLIAMSPORT 10 | BERWICK 17

NORTH PENN MANSFIELD 12 | BLOOMSBURG 42

SHAMOKIN AREA 12 | CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 7

CENTRAL COLUMBIA 26 | LEHIGHTON 0

HALIFAX 14 | LINE MOUNTAIN 54

MILTON 7 | MIFFLINBURG AREA 48

JERSEY SHORE 12 | MONTOURSVILLE 49

MUHLENBERG 13 | POTTSVILLE 50

NORTH POCONO 21 | SCRANTON 26

HUGHESVILLE 7 | SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 39

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN 7 | TAMAQUA 37

MUNCY 24 | TOWANDA 14

DANVILLE 35 | WARRIOR RUN 20

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Kansas City     3          Miami  0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Tampa Bay      5          Toronto           0

Final    Texas   7          Baltimore        6

Final    Boston 6          N-Y Yankees  1

Final    L-A Angels     5          Chi White Sox            4

Final    Oakland          7          Detroit 3          (1st game)

Final    Houston          7          Seattle 4

Final    Cleveland        6          Minnesota       2          (11 Innings)

Final    Detroit 5          Oakland          4          (11 Innings, 2nd game)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh        9          St. Louis          4

Final    Atlanta            4          Washington     3

Final    N-Y Mets        5          Philadelphia    4

Final    Milwaukee      7          Chi Cubs         1

Final    Arizona           7          Cincinnati        5

Final    Colorado         3          San Diego       2

Final    San Francisco  5          L-A Dodgers   4

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (24)Boise St.   14        Marshall          7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Indiana            86        New York       81

Final    Washington     86        Dallas  73

Final OT          Chicago           109      Connecticut     104

Final    Minnesota       83        Phoenix           69

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City     at         Miami  6:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees  at         Boston 4:05 p.m.

Toronto           at         Tampa Bay      6:10 p.m.

Texas   at         Baltimore        7:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Minnesota       7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels     at         Chi White Sox            7:10 p.m.

Seattle at         Houston          7:10 p.m.

Detroit at         Oakland          9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona           at         Cincinnati        4:10 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Pittsburgh        7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Milwaukee      7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         N-Y Mets        7:10 p.m.

Washington     at         Atlanta            7:20 p.m.

Colorado         at         San Diego       8:40 p.m.

San Francisco  at         L-A Dodgers   9:10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(21)Syracuse   at         Maryland         12 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         (5)Ohio St.      12 p.m.

Army   at         (7)Michigan     12 p.m.

Rutgers            at         (20)Iowa         12 p.m.

Illinois at (13)Utah          1 p.m.

(12)Texas A&M          at         (1)Clemson      3:30 p.m.

(25)Nebraska   at         Colorado         3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan           at         (17)Wisconsin 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St.          at         (2)Alabama     4 p.m.

Murray St.       at         (3)Georgia       4 p.m.

Colorado at (22)Washington St.     5 p.m.

(18)UCF          at         FAU    7 p.m.

South Dakota  at         (4)Oklahoma   7 p.m.

Tulane at         (10)Auburn     7:30 p.m.

(6)LSU            at         (9)Texas          7:30 p.m.

Buffalo            at         (15)Penn St.    7:30 p.m.

Michigan at (19)Michigan St.         7:30 p.m.

Nevada            at         (16)Oregon      7:30 p.m.

UT Martin       at         (11)Florida      7:30 p.m.

California        at         (14)Washington          10:30 p.m.

(23)Stanford   at         Southern Cal   10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New England  at         New York City FC     3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC     at         Cincinnati        7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC          at         Orlando City   7:30 p.m.

Seattle at         Colorado         9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City  at         Portland          10:30 p.m.

 

 

