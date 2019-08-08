Penn Valley Airport ends contract with Energy Aviation

SELINSGROVE – Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove is ending its contract with Energy Aviation. The Daily Item is reporting that declining services and a lackluster performance by Energy Aviation as the airport’s fixed operator led to the airport’s authority to end the contract. The four year contract ended in July.

Airport authority chairman Brue Witkop tells The Daily Item, Energy Aviation received “pretty poor service” for about the past year since Jim Taylor left the company and services were cut. Energy Aviation was responsible for providing the airport services such as flight instruction, aircraft fueling, use of hangars, parking, and maintenance.