Penn State to Cotton Bowl:  AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) – Memphis is going to the Cotton Bowl to represent the Group of Five teams and its coach is going to a Power Five school. The 12-1 Tigers will play in their first New Year’s Six bowl game against Penn State from the Big Ten on Dec. 28th in Arlington, Texas. Memphis was the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the final College Football Playoff rankings at Number 17 on Sunday. The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference championship game before coach Mike Norvell was introduced as Florida State’s coach. Penn State is going to its 50th bowl overall.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says congressional leaders have reached a “real breakthrough” deal to give 12 weeks of paid parental leave to millions of federal workers as part of the annual defense policy bill. Sen. Charles Schumer said the agreement over the National Defense Authorization Act was reached late Friday night and a vote is expected later this week. The establishment of President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force is also included in the bill.

Trump administration officials have said Space Force is urgently needed to preserve U.S. dominance in space. A proposal from the Pentagon released earlier this year suggested the service would have about 15,000 personnel and begin in 2020. Space Force would reside within the Air Force, similar to how the Marine Corps exists within the Navy.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The death of an 8-year-old boy whose parents say killed himself after he was bullied by another student is at the center of a legal fight with his family and the Cincinnati Public Schools. School officials said the district isn’t liable for the death of Gabriel Taye, pushing for the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal trial judge’s refusal to dismiss the parents’ wrongful death lawsuit, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The boy’s parents argue that Carson Elementary School never told them that Gabriel was being severely bullied and at one point, the school knew he was was knocked unconscious by another student during an altercation outside a school restroom on Jan. 24, 2017. School officials claim Gabriel told staff he had fainted and never said he had been bullied or assaulted.

The district released a video that shows one boy bullying other students and then, according to the family’s attorneys, pushing Gabriel into a wall when he tried to shake the boy’s hand and knocking him unconscious. The spokeswoman said it’s unclear from the video what happened to Gabriel at that moment. The school nurse called Gabriel’s mother, Cornelia Reynolds, and told her that he fainted. Gabriel returned to school two days later when he was bullied again, according to the lawsuit. He killed himself that night.

NEW YORK (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says reporters at the news organization need to accept that restrictions come along with their paycheck. Bloomberg News has said its reporters cannot investigate their boss and, to be fair, other Democratic candidates but could still probe the job that President Trump is doing. Bloomberg told CBS News when asked about the policy that “we just have to learn to live with some things.” Some critics say that his comments could intimidate Bloomberg News reporters and make consumers suspicious about what the news organization reports.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — A caravan of trucks is making its way from Maine to Washington D.C. for a special journey. The trucks contain thousands of wreaths made in Maine — and destined for Arlington National Cemetery, just across the river from D.C. The wreaths will be placed on headstones on Saturday at Arlington National to mark the holiday season. Others are being shipped to veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. and around the world — as part of the Wreaths Across America effort.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Frozen 2” shows no signs of cooling off when it comes to box office numbers. For the third straight weekend, it’s the nation’s top movie. The Disney animated sequel took in $34.7 million in ticket sales, bringing its overall total to $919.7 million worldwide. That puts it squarely in line to become the sixth Disney release this year to cross the $1 billion plateau.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth Wind and Fire and Linda Ronstadt were among the artists receiving Kennedy Center Honors. The longtime soul band and the veteran singer were feted in Washington over the weekend, capped by last night’s gala was taped at the Kennedy Center in Washington. The show will be broadcast Sunday on CBS. Also in this year’s class of honorees were actress Sally Field, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas — and the children’s TV show, “Sesame Street.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father. KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.

Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet up to the road after the accident 34 miles north of Seattle.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment. Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911. Authorities say the accident is under investigation.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Diontae Johnson returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Arizona Cardinals 23-17. Pittsburgh’s defense had three crucial interceptions in the second half to secure its seventh win over the past eight games. Arizona has lost six straight games. Rookie free agent quarterback Devlin Hodges completed 16 of 19 passes and threw a touchdown pass in his third career start. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes, but his three interceptions were very costly. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 12th straight home victory, 110-104 over the Toronto Raptors. Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Kyle Lowry, playing in his second game after missing 11 in a row due to a broken left thumb, scored 26 points.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 105 Denver 102

Final Atlanta 122 Charlotte 107

Final OT Miami 110 Chicago 105

Final Philadelphia 110 Toronto 104

Final L.A. Clippers 135 Washington 119

Final Sacramento 110 Dallas 106

Final Oklahoma City 108 Portland 96

Final L.A. Lakers 142 Minnesota 125

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2

Final Florida 5 San Jose 1

Final SO Arizona 4 Chicago 3

Final N-Y Rangers 5 Vegas 0

Final OT Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 20 Washington 15

Final Minnesota 20 Detroit 7

Final Atlanta 40 Carolina 20

Final San Francisco 48 New Orleans 46

Final Cleveland 27 Cincinnati 19

Final Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 35

Final Denver 38 Houston 24

Final N-Y Jets 22 Miami 21

Final Baltimore 24 Buffalo 17

Final L.A. Chargers 45 Jacksonville 10

Final Tennessee 42 Oakland 21

Final Kansas City 23 New England 16

Final Pittsburgh 23 Arizona 17

Final L.A. Rams 28 Seattle 12

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5)Virginia 56 (7)North Carolina 47

Final (9)Gonzaga 83 (22)Washington 76

Final (11)Michigan St. 77 Rutgers 65

Final Iowa St. 76 (16)Seton Hall 66

Final (17)Florida St. 72 Clemson 53

Final (19)Dayton 78 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers at Indiana 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah 9 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado 9 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N-Y Giants at Philadelphia 8:15 p.m.

