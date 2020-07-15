Penn State requiring masking, those who don’t could be disciplined

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State University students and employees must mask up and social distance on campus this fall or face consequences. On its website, Penn State says wearing masks and social distancing will be required for all students and employees in classrooms, labs, offices, and campus buildings.

Students who don’t comply could be disciplined by the university and be required to participate in its conduct process. Employee violations will be directed to the appropriate academic department and/or Office of Human Resources.

Classes of 250 students or more will still be held remotely. Those who cannot wear a masks for health reasons, as well as anyone who is immunocompromised or uncomfortable returning to in-person learning, is asked to contact Student Disability Resources.