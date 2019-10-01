Penn State is offering a Master Gardener class starting this week

MIFFLINBURG — Now is the time to decide if you want to join a Penn State Master Gardener class that starts this week in Mifflinburg.

Jen Schneidman Partica is a Penn State Master Gardener trainee, and says master gardeners have made a huge contribution in the Valley, “Master Gardeners are involved with projects like the children’s garden at the public library in Lewisburg. There’s an amazing gardening hot line, where you can call in with a garden question, and a master gardener will call you back with information. Master Gardeners also offer lots of educational programs.”

Partica says classes begin this Thursday and run Thursday evenings through March 3 at the Mifflinburg Union County extension office, “Those classes are amazing. We learn everything from learning about native plants, and how to manage pests in the garden, caring for fruit trees, it’s a wide variety of topics.”

The fee for classes is $200, and those interested should also fill out an application. They are available at the Mifflinburg extension office, located at 343 Chestnut St., second floor, in Mifflinburg. For more information, call 570-556-4757 or 570-556-4752 or email [email protected].