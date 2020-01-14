Report: Penn State football hazers threatened ‘to Sandusky’ victims

Humphries names Franklin and another player, Damion Barber of Harrisburg, as defendants in the case. Humphries also accuses players Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa of being ringleaders of the alleged abuse.

Luketa even threatened to have him killed for complaining about the hazing, according to Humphries. He says Franklin and the other coaches forced him out of the football program for complaining.

Penn State officials declined to comment on the suit immediately, saying they had not yet seen it.

Humphries claims he resigned his Penn State football scholarship and transferred to the University of California because of the hazing. He seeks unspecified financial damages for the harm he says it caused to his football career and to his physical and mental health.

According to PennLive, the hazing occurred in several areas on campus, including the Lasch Building, and was observed repeatedly by coaches who didn’t intervene.

PennLive reports Humphries said the hazers told underclassmen on the team that they were “their bitch because this is a prison” and threatened them with sexual assault.

“I am going to Sandusky you,” was a threat also voiced by the alleged abusers in reference to disgraced former Coach Jerry Sandusky.

According to PennLive, Humphries claims his alleged tormenters would wrestle victims to the ground, then shove their genitals in the victims’ faces or between their buttocks and hump them. Those who resisted were bullied and the alleged hazers also stole their targets’ clothes.

Humphries claims he and his father, Leonard Humphries, a former Penn State player who went on to play in the NFL, complained about the alleged hazing, but were ignored.

PennLive says in retaliation for complaining, Humphries claims he was ordered to perform football drills the coaches knew he would fail. He contends the team’s academic advisor subjected him to “irrational and inappropriate censure.”

When Humphries decided to leave, Penn State coaches gave negative reviews to their counterparts at other college programs to which he was considering transferring.

Luketa threatened him with physical harm, he claims and told him if he “ever visited ‘his city’ in the country of Canada that he would make certain that (Humphries) was gunned down upon arrival,” the suit states.

Humphries claims Barber was charged with violating Penn State’s anti-hazing policy and sanctioned after an investigation by the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response last year.