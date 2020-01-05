Penn State Beats #23 Iowa: AP PA Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 1/5/20

COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say there were no working smoke alarms in a Lancaster County row home where two people and two dogs died in a fire Saturday. Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly says two people were found in the home’s second floor after the 9:30 a.m. fire. He says one person died at the scene and the other at a hospital. Officials say the blaze was contained in about 45 minutes. The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents while authorities investigate the cause.

QUAKERTOWN (AP) – Police say a truck driver sustained only minor injuries when his tractor-trailer jumped a curb on a foggy morning and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia. Officials spent Saturday morning trying to remove the bright red truck with a Coca-Cola logo on its sides from the twin home in Quakertown. Police say no one else was injured. Investigators say the crash occurred after a curve on the road at about 6:30 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $4.15 million to a man who spent 24 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. It’s one of the largest such payouts in city history. City officials agreed last week to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by Shaurn Thomas, who was 20 when he was convicted of second-degree murder in a 1990 robbery and killing. Thomas has said he was in custody on the day of the killing for an unrelated crime involving the attempted theft of a motorcycle. His murder conviction was vacated in 2017.

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit. Tracy Milanovich, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by the 37-year-old Milanovich into handing over cash, towels and bedding to battle the demon. Milanovich was arraigned this week and released on personal recognizance. A message seeking comment was left at her business. AM Prep-Cooler Copy

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and officials with the Greek Orthodox church say they have a plan to complete construction of a church at New York’s World Trade Center in time for the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Construction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine was halted in December 2017.

Cuomo and church officials say an independent board will raise funds to finish construction of the $80 million structure. The newly built church will welcome visitors from all faiths while also replacing an Orthodox church that was buried in the rubble of the trade center’s south tower.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Anchorage, Alaska, tried to highlight the danger of impaired driving with a December campaign. They erected a Christmas tree and announced they would add a blue ribbon for every arrest for driving impaired by alcohol or marijuana. Television station KTVA reports the challenge went unheeded.

Police made so many arrests, they ran out of blue ribbon. They made 95 arrests through Dec. 21 and had to switch to plaid ribbon. The trend is frustrating for police who say there are many things people can do to avoid driving under the influence.

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has marked the start of the decade with a new formal photograph of her and the first three heirs to the throne: son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George. The portrait was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room a week before Christmas. Elizabeth wore a white dress and had a signature handbag hanging from her forearm.

Charles posed with an arm around George’s shoulder next to the queen. William is on her other side. It’s only the second time Buckingham Palace has issued a portrait of the four together.The first, taken by the same photographer, was released 2016 to mark Elizabeth’s 90th birthday and used on commemorative stamps.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

Boys High School Basketball

Loyalsock 58 Danville 54

Jersey Shore 61 Mifflinburg 58

Central Columbia 48 Warrior Run 43

Girls High School Basketball

Minersville 49 Lourdes Regional 27

Shikellamy 42 Central Mountain 37

Central Columbia 52 Shamokin 39

Danville 30 Milton 17

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Memphis 140 L.A. Clippers 114 Final Toronto 121 Brooklyn 102 Final Utah 109 Orlando 96 Final Atlanta 116 Indiana 111 Final Oklahoma City 121 Cleveland 106 Final Boston 111 Chicago 104 Final Washington 128 Denver 114 Final OT Charlotte 123 Dallas 120 Final Detroit 111 Golden State 104 Final Milwaukee 127 San Antonio 118 Final New Orleans 117 Sacramento 115

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Edmonton 4 Boston 1 Final Buffalo 3 Florida 2 Final San Jose 3 Columbus 2 Final OT Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2 Final OT Vegas 5 St. Louis 4 Final OT Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 2 Final Colorado 5 New Jersey 2 Final Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 3 Final Toronto 3 N-Y Islanders 0 Final Arizona 6 Philadelphia 2 Final Vancouver 2 N-Y Rangers 1 Final Nashville 4 Los Angeles 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Gonzaga 75 Pepperdine 70 Final (2)Duke 95 Miami 62 Final (3)Kansas 60 (16)West Virginia 53 Final (4)Oregon 69 Utah 64 Final (6)Baylor 59 Texas 44 Final (18)Florida St. 78 (7)Louisville 65 Final (8)Auburn 80 Mississippi St. 68 Final Georgia 65 (9)Memphis 62 Final Marquette 71 (10)Villanova 60 Final (11)Butler 71 Creighton 57 Final (13)San Diego St. 77 Utah St. 68 Final (15)Maryland 75 Indiana 59 Final (17)Kentucky 71 Missouri 59 Final (19)Virginia 65 Virginia Tech 39 Final (21)Penn St. 89 (23)Iowa 86 Final (22)Texas Tech 85 Oklahoma St. 50 Final (24)Wichita St. 74 Mississippi 54 Final (25)Arizona 75 Arizona St. 47

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Portland at Miami 6 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Phoenix 8 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Lakers 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

San Jose at Washington 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina 5 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. Calgary at Minnesota 7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(12)Michigan at (14)Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. (20)Dayton at Saint Joseph’s 1 p.m.

The WKOK Sports Schedule NFL Playoff Football:

Minnesota at New Orleans – 12:30 pm Sunday

Seattle at Philadelphia – 4:25 pm Sunday (Hear the Eagles broadcast on Eagle 107 starting at 3pm)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win, 89-86 over No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra. Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes. Penn State turned the Philly trip into a home game and chants of “We Are!” echoed throughout Philly’s most famous basketball haven. Penn State is trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in coach Pat Chambers’ nine seasons. This game was on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com.

