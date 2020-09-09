Penn State Athletics has 48 cases of COVID

STATE COLLEGE- Four dozen Penn State athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last week. In numbers released Wednesday by Intercollegiate Athletics, 920 COVID-19 were done with 48 positive test results.

Here is the official statement from the university:

PENN STATE ATHLETICS COVID-19 TEST RESULTS UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 9)

For the period of August 31-September 4, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics conducted 920 COVID-19 tests of students with 48 positive test results. The Intercollegiate Athletics reporting numbers are also included in the Penn State dashboard.

These results represent a 5.0 percent positivity rate for Penn State Athletics and have set in motion many of our established protocols. Based on these results and out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine. Contact tracing is being performed and there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.

We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.