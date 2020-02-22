Penn State and Paterno family end lawsuit: AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 2/22/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State and the family of former head football coach Joe Paterno say they have resolved “outstanding issues.” The chairman of the university board read a statement at a meeting Friday announcing the deal. The school says it has agreed to pay “certain of the Paterno family’s expenses” and wishes to move forward. The amount was not disclosed. The statue of the revered coach will not return to its place outside the football stadium. It ends a lawsuit against Penn State by Paterno’s son Jay over a university-commissioned report into the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. Joe Paterno died in 2012.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (The Morning Call) — A Pennsylvania judge has heavily criticized Allentown police over their violent arrest of a man. A jury on Friday acquitted John Perez of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos is calling Perez’s arrest and prosecution “shameful.” She says she’s disgusted by what she saw and heard on officers’ body cam video of the violent 2018 arrest. The video shows officers punching and kicking Perez before arresting him. The judge also accused police of perjuring themselves. Allentown police haven’t responded to the judge’s remarks.

Catch PIAA high school wrestling on WKOK and WKOK.com, and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app today 4pm. Steve Williams will be matside in Clearfield when the District 4 and 9 wrestlers are in individual finals. If you miss the broadcast, we’ll put the matches on the WKOK podcast page Saturday night.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 122 Orlando 106 Final Cleveland 113 Washington 108 Final Indiana 106 New York 98 Final Toronto 118 Phoenix 101 Final Boston 127 Minnesota 117 Final Oklahoma City 113 Denver 101 Final San Antonio 113 Utah 104 Final New Orleans 128 Portland 115 Final L.A. Lakers 117 Memphis 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Rangers 5 Carolina 2 Final N-Y Islanders 4 Detroit 1 Final St. Louis 5 Dallas 1 Final OT Chicago 2 Nashville 1 Final Boston 4 Calgary 3 Final Minnesota 5 Edmonton 3 Final Colorado 1 Anaheim 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Charlotte 7 p.m. Dallas at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Miami 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. Houston at Utah 9 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Washington at New Jersey 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Philadelphia 1 p.m. Carolina at Toronto 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa 7 p.m. San Jose at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona 8 p.m. Boston at Vancouver 10 p.m. Florida at Vegas 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3)Kansas at (1)Baylor 12 p.m. (2)Gonzaga at (23)BYU 10 p.m. UNLV at (4)San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. Duquesne at (5)Dayton 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at (6)Duke 8 p.m. (8)Florida St. at NC State 4 p.m. Florida at (10)Kentucky 6 p.m. North Carolina at (11)Louisville 4 p.m. (12)Villanova at Xavier 2:30 p.m. Tennessee at (13)Auburn 12 p.m. (14)Oregon at (24)Arizona 9 p.m. (17)West Virginia at TCU 2 p.m. UCLA at (18)Colorado 4 p.m. (19)Marquette at Providence 12 p.m. (22)Houston at Memphis 2 p.m.

