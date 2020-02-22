Penn State and Paterno family end lawsuit: AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 2/22/20
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State and the family of former head football coach Joe Paterno say they have resolved “outstanding issues.” The chairman of the university board read a statement at a meeting Friday announcing the deal. The school says it has agreed to pay “certain of the Paterno family’s expenses” and wishes to move forward. The amount was not disclosed. The statue of the revered coach will not return to its place outside the football stadium. It ends a lawsuit against Penn State by Paterno’s son Jay over a university-commissioned report into the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. Joe Paterno died in 2012.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (The Morning Call) — A Pennsylvania judge has heavily criticized Allentown police over their violent arrest of a man. A jury on Friday acquitted John Perez of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos is calling Perez’s arrest and prosecution “shameful.” She says she’s disgusted by what she saw and heard on officers’ body cam video of the violent 2018 arrest. The video shows officers punching and kicking Perez before arresting him. The judge also accused police of perjuring themselves. Allentown police haven’t responded to the judge’s remarks.
Catch PIAA high school wrestling on WKOK and WKOK.com, and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app today 4pm. Steve Williams will be matside in Clearfield when the District 4 and 9 wrestlers are in individual finals. If you miss the broadcast, we’ll put the matches on the WKOK podcast page Saturday night.
Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Dallas
|122
|Orlando
|106
|Final
|Cleveland
|113
|Washington
|108
|Final
|Indiana
|106
|New York
|98
|Final
|Toronto
|118
|Phoenix
|101
|Final
|Boston
|127
|Minnesota
|117
|Final
|Oklahoma City
|113
|Denver
|101
|Final
|San Antonio
|113
|Utah
|104
|Final
|New Orleans
|128
|Portland
|115
|Final
|L.A. Lakers
|117
|Memphis
|105
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final
|N-Y Rangers
|5
|Carolina
|2
|Final
|N-Y Islanders
|4
|Detroit
|1
|Final
|St. Louis
|5
|Dallas
|1
|Final OT
|Chicago
|2
|Nashville
|1
|Final
|Boston
|4
|Calgary
|3
|Final
|Minnesota
|5
|Edmonton
|3
|Final
|Colorado
|1
|Anaheim
|0
___
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Sacramento
|at
|L.A. Clippers
|3:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn
|at
|Charlotte
|7 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Miami
|8 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Milwaukee
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Utah
|9 p.m.
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Buffalo
|at
|Pittsburgh
|1 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|New Jersey
|1 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|at
|Philadelphia
|1 p.m.
|Carolina
|at
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|Montreal
|at
|Ottawa
|7 p.m.
|San Jose
|at
|N-Y Rangers
|7 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Nashville
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Arizona
|8 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Vancouver
|10 p.m.
|Florida
|at
|Vegas
|10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Los Angeles
|10:30 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(3)Kansas
|at
|(1)Baylor
|12 p.m.
|(2)Gonzaga
|at
|(23)BYU
|10 p.m.
|UNLV
|at
|(4)San Diego St.
|7:30 p.m.
|Duquesne
|at
|(5)Dayton
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech
|at
|(6)Duke
|8 p.m.
|(8)Florida St.
|at
|NC State
|4 p.m.
|Florida
|at
|(10)Kentucky
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina
|at
|(11)Louisville
|4 p.m.
|(12)Villanova
|at
|Xavier
|2:30 p.m.
|Tennessee
|at
|(13)Auburn
|12 p.m.
|(14)Oregon
|at
|(24)Arizona
|9 p.m.
|(17)West Virginia
|at
|TCU
|2 p.m.
|UCLA
|at
|(18)Colorado
|4 p.m.
|(19)Marquette
|at
|Providence
|12 p.m.
|(22)Houston
|at
|Memphis
|2 p.m.
