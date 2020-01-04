Penn State and NFL on WKOK Today: AP Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is starting the year with an effort to improve mental health services and change public perceptions of mental illness. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rolling out an initiative that includes more resources and a public outreach campaign similar to an approach that the state’s deployed in response to the opioid crisis. Wolf plans a discussion about mental illness Friday at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, part of an attempt to reduce the stigma that can be a barrier to mental health treatment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three of Pennsylvania’s professional sports mascots are depicted in the Farm Show’s butter sculpture, an annual feature of the state’s massive agricultural exposition. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday, two days before the Harrisburg event formally opens to the public. This year’s sculpture, crafted from about 1,000 pounds of donated butter, shows Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam, mascots for the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year’s Farm Show includes 12,000 competitive exhibits. It runs from Saturday through Jan. 11. Admission is free but parking in Farm Show lots is not.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia is sharply criticizing two men who wore blackface while marching in the city’s annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade. The group the men apparently were affiliated with was disqualified from Wednesday’s parade and may face additional penalties. Mayor Jim Kenney called it “abhorrent and unacceptable.” The Mummers Parade features ornate costumes and musical performances and attracts thousands of spectators each year. Previous parades have been marred by racially and socially offensive displays, and organizers have boosted cultural education efforts in recent years.

OTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A former high school teacher in Bucks County has been charged with secretly taking indecent photos of three students and posting them online. Francis Reppert of Quakertown was arraigned Thursday on charges of indecent exposure and invasion of privacy.

State police say the 26-year-old math teacher and tennis coach at Palisades High School was seen holding an iPad under a desk as he faced a girl, apparently taking photos up her skirt. State police say they confiscated Reppert’s devices and found pictures of the girl, similar photos of two other girls and photos of Reppert exposing himself at the school. He’s been fired.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!”addicts the big game is here. All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer will face off next week for ultimate bragging rights. The first player to win three matches on “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will win $1 million, with $250,000 for each runner-up.

Host Alex Trebek says the contest was a “natural” because of Holzhauer’s run, with viewers comparing him to veterans Rutter and Jennings. Holhauzer made a splash last year with his skill and high-roller bets. ABC’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” airs on consecutive nights, beginning Tuesday.

PHOENIX (AP) – A well-known truck and trailer rental company has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products. The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that U-Haul International approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates.

Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won’t be affected. Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a healthier corporate culture. Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

CHICAGO (AP) – Donnie Wahlberg made a waitress’ day by sitting at her table at IHOP on New Year’s Day. He made her year by leaving her a $2,020 tip. The Chicago Tribune reports Wahlberg and his wife, Jennie McCarthy, and their family had lunch at the IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, on Wednesday. Wahlberg paid the check of $78.45 and told waitress Bethany Provencher not to look at it until they left.

That’s when she discovered the massive tip, along with Wahlberg’s doodle of a smiley face, his thanks to her and the phrase, “2020 Tip Challenge.” Provencher says she already was thrilled because she’s a New Kids On The Block fan, but when she saw the tip, she “freaked out.” She just signed a lease on an apartment for her and her son, and she plans to use the money to settle in.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pompeo; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

High School Girls Basketball:

Southern Columbia 43 Lewisburg 32

East Juniata 40 Halifax 37

Northumberland Christian 45 St. Joseph’s Academy 31

Mount Carmel 57 Danville 51 (OT)

Milton 36 Midd West 23

High School Boys Basketball:

Selinsgrove 57 Bald Eagle Area 44

Shikellamy 68 Central Mountain 50

Northumberland Christian 51 St. Joseph’s Academy 46

Minersville 60 Lourdes Regional 48

The WKOK Sports Schedule this weekend:

Penn State Basketball:

PSU vs. Iowa on WKOK and WKOK.com 1:30pm

NFL Playoff Football:

Buffalo at Houston – 4:00 pm today

Tennessee at New England – 7:45 pm today

Minnesota at New Orleans – 12:30 pm Sunday

Seattle at Philadelphia – 4:25 pm Sunday (Hear the Eagles broadcast on Eagle 107 starting at 3pm)

VILLANOVA (AP) – Villanova’s Jay Wright has been named The Associated Press coach of the decade after leading the Wildcats to two national titles in the 2010s. Wright also helped shape the way college basketball is played with the advent of position-less basketball. Wright received 16 of 24 votes from a panel of AP poll voters. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski was second with five votes, with Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Kentucky’s John Calipari and Virginia’s Tony Bennett receiving one each.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 109 Atlanta 106 Final Orlando 105 Miami 85 Final Portland 122 Washington 103 Final Houston 118 Philadelphia 108 Final Phoenix 120 New York 112 Final L.A. Lakers 123 New Orleans 113

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 4 Carolina 3 Final Dallas 4 Detroit 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Wisconsin 61 (5)Ohio St. 57

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn 6 p.m. Utah at Orlando 7 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland 7:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago 8 p.m. Denver at Washington 8 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Golden State 8:30 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento 10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton at Boston 1 p.m. Florida at Buffalo 1 p.m. San Jose at Columbus 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota 2 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Ottawa 7 p.m. N-Y Islanders at Toronto 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona 8 p.m. N-Y Rangers at Vancouver 10 p.m. Nashville at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pepperdine at (1)Gonzaga 10 p.m. (2)Duke at Miami 8 p.m. (16)West Virginia at (3)Kansas 4 p.m. (4)Oregon at Utah 5 p.m. Texas at (6)Baylor 8 p.m. (18)Florida St. at (7)Louisville 2 p.m. (8)Auburn at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. Georgia at (9)Memphis 1 p.m. (10)Villanova at Marquette 2 p.m. Creighton at (11)Butler 12 p.m. (13)San Diego St. at Utah St. 10 p.m. Indiana at (15)Maryland 12 p.m. Missouri at (17)Kentucky 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at (19)Virginia 2 p.m. (23)Iowa at (21)Penn St. 2 p.m. Oklahoma St. at (22)Texas Tech 12 p.m. Mississippi at (24)Wichita St. 4 p.m. Arizona St. at (25)Arizona 9:30 p.m.

