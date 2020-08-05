Penn State and Big Ten announced the 2020 football schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date. Listen to each game on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

Sept. 5 Northwestern

Sept. 12 at Indiana

Sept. 19 at Michigan

Sept. 26 Michigan State

Oct. 3 at Rutgers

Oct. 17 Maryland

Oct. 24 Iowa

Oct. 31 at Nebraska

Nov. 7 Ohio State

Nov. 21 at Illinois

Dec. 5 Big Ten Championship Game

