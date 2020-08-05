Penn State and Big Ten announced the 2020 football schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date. Listen to each game on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.
Sept. 5 Northwestern
Sept. 12 at Indiana
Sept. 19 at Michigan
Sept. 26 Michigan State
Oct. 3 at Rutgers
Oct. 17 Maryland
Oct. 24 Iowa
Oct. 31 at Nebraska
Nov. 7 Ohio State
Nov. 21 at Illinois
Dec. 5 Big Ten Championship Game
