CORONER SEEKING INFO: Man killed along tracks not ID’d yet

The Northumberland County Coroner released the following statement:

The Northumberland County Coroner Office responded to the scene of a train vs pedestrian accident south of Sunbury in Lower Augusta Township. An unidentified white male, believed to be 40’s/50’s years of age, was pronounced dead of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. A tattoo on his upper back is “”White Boy”. Coroner James F. Kelley and Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob responded in addition to PSP Stonington and the PSP Forensic Services Unit. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the individual is asked to contact Coroner Kelley via the County Communication Center at 570-988-4539.

SUNBURY – A pedestrian walking along railroad tracks just south of Sunbury was hit by a train Sunday afternoon, and a report says that person was killed as a result. Northumberland County Communications tells us the incident was first reported just before 4 p.m. along Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. County communications says it was in the area of Route 147 and Brush Valley Road.