Phillies lose: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The number of people killed on Pennsylvania’s roads rose in 2018, fueled by increases in the deaths of senior citizens and pedestrians. Figures released Thursday show there were 1,190 traffic deaths in the state last year. That’s up nearly 5% from the 1,137 deaths in 2017. There was a 34% increase in pedestrian deaths and fatal crashes involving senior citizens rose from 124 to 188.

Alcohol-related fatal crashes rose from 293 to 331. PennDOT says fatal crashes involving drivers who were 16 or 17 years of age were at a new low of 26 in 2018. Officials say the 164 motorcycle fatalities were a 14-year low. PennDOT says it continues to work to educate motorists and pedestrians about safety.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Representatives of the eight states and two Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region will meet next month to discuss helping fund a federal plan to prevent Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan. Officials say the July 16-17 session in Chicago will focus on a $778 million strategy developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to strengthen defenses at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The plan calls for installing electric barriers, noisemakers and other devices to block the path of fish moving toward the lake from the carp-infested Illinois River. Illinois has agreed to help foot the bill but wants the other states to contribute as well. The meeting was announced Friday during a gathering of the region’s governors and premiers in Milwaukee.

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A flag that was carried into battle by a black Union regiment during the Civil War and hand-painted by an acclaimed African American artist will join one of the country’s most comprehensive Civil War collections. The Atlanta History Center bought the flag at auction Thursday for $196,800, making it the largest purchase the center has paid for an artifact.

Morphy Auctions was selling off the flag in Pennsylvania. It depicts a black soldier waving goodbye to Columbia, the white female personification of America, beneath a banner reading, “We Will Prove Ourselves Men.” It’s one of 11 painted by David Bustill Bowser, the son of a fugitive slave. It’s the only known surviving flag. Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale said the flag “doesn’t need words to tell you what it is and what it represents.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBC has announced how it will divvy up the 20 Democratic candidates for the first debate of the 2020 election campaign, which will be held over two nights in Miami later this month. The lineup for the first two-hour session on June 26 features Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan and Jay Inslee.

The lineup for the next night features Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper.

The Democratic National Committee says it divided the candidates at random but ensured that contenders considered front-runners would not be stacked on one night to avoid the impression that one night was more important than the other.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Additional parts of a taped interview with President Donald Trump; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. Meet the Press is also on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Buttigieg; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke. “Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

UNDATED (AP) – Fewer and fewer Americans are getting divorced, with the rates falling 18% between 2008 and 2016. Among American adults, there is support for divorce when couples do not get along. Women, people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, and adults who have experienced divorce personally or among friends and family are especially likely to be accepting.

Despite this growing acceptance, the divorce rate dipped again in 2018. The decline began in 1980 or 1990, depending on the data source and experts. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the number of divorced persons per 1,000 Americans fell from 4.7 in 1990 to 2.9 in 2016. Who is driving this downward trend? Adults age 45 and younger.

Young adults are being more decisive – in not only the timing of their nuptials, but also their choice to marry.

Many of these younger adults choose to marry after they have achieved their desired levels of education, established careers and stabilized their finances. They also want to be “bonded” with a mate based on love, friendship and common interests, not social obligation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for defenseman Radko Gudas. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan says the deal provides the team with financial flexibility. The 32-year-old Niskanen gives the Flyers an offensive-minded defenseman who can also help on the power play.

The Philadelphia Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming always continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play Atlanta at 6:45pm. On WKOK.com, we’ll have CBS Sportsradio.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved