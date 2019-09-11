UPDATE: Pedestrian crash victim in critical condition

LEWISBURG – The victim from Monday’s pedestrian accident along Route 15 near the entrance to Bucknell University is listed in critical condition. Buffalo Valley Regional Police tell us 30-year-old Audie Shiffer of Lewisburg is in critical condition at Geisinger. Officers say Shiffer was taken to Geisinger via Life Flight from Evangelical Community Hospital.

Buffalo Valley Police Chief Paul Yost tells us the driver, 30-year-old Ricardo Acosta of Manheim, was traveling northbound on Route 15, when he struck Shiffer as he crested the hill there that drops from a 45 mph speed limit to a 40 mph speed limit. Yost noted that area can be a “blind spot”, but he says the investigation remains ongoing and cannot comment further.

We last told you the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Monday and the road was closed for about four hours, causing major traffic backups throughout Lewisburg. No one else was injured and Shiffer was the only pedestrian involved. Yost says Shiffer has no affiliation with Bucknell.