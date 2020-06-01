Peaceful protests in parts of Valley over George Floyd death

UNDATED – Valley residents joined the nation in showing their outrage over the death of a Minnesota black man after a confrontation with police.

According to the Green New Deal Lewisburg Facebook page, about 80 people protested in Lewisburg in the area of Routes 15& 45 Sunday between 2-4 p.m. Many posters were on display, but no violence took place.

According to social media posts, multiple roads were closed in Milton Sunday due to protests, but they were peaceful as well. In fact, some social media posts indicate officers kneeling down and joining those who gathered.

About 200 people also gathered in Selingrove near Susquehanna University for peaceful protests, led by Pastor Scott Kershner. Witnesses say campus public safety was on scene monitoring. A candlelight walk followed Sunday evening.