PDE: Schools to remain closed through at least April 6

HARRISBURG – All schools across PA and the Valley will remain closed through at least the beginning of April as a result of COVID-19 response efforts. In a release, Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera says schools will remain closed through at least April 6. The closure order could be extended beyond that date ‘if necessary to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.’

Rivera says when its determined students can return to school, administrators, teachers, and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

Rivera says his decision to keep schools closed aligns with the governor’s stay-at-home directive announced Monday for seven counties.