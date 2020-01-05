PD: Shooting in Sunbury investigated, no victim found yet

SUNBURY- Sunbury police say they are investigating a fight, a gun shot and a possible injury this morning. Chief Brad Hare tells us the 1am incident was in the 600 block of Sixth Street. A fight overnight escalated and at least one shot was fired. Police arrived and the group dispersed, he said.

Hare says there was blood at the scene, but no shell casing, and no one is being treated for a gun shot wound locally. He said they are investigating, talking to people of interest, and no arrests have been made yet.

They did question some occupants of an apartment, but again, no charges filed at this time. He described the combatants as visitors to Sunbury from Reading vs. local individuals.

Police from throughout The Valley responded.