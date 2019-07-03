PCWA Pro Wrestling coming to Sunbury

SUNBURY – Professional Wrestling fans in the Valley have an opportunity to see a live performance of the PCWA next month. In a news release, the PCWA says it will be hosting a live show at the Sunbury Ice Rink August 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with bell time at 7 p.m.

Front row tickets are $15, while general admission tickets are $12. For tickets call Greg at 570-933-0370 or you can purchase them at Goodwill Hose Company on Reagan Street in Sunbury. You can also call the fire company for tickets at 570-286-2831. More information is posted on the PCWA Wrestling Facebook page.