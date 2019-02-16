Payless ShoeSource at Susquehanna Valley Mall to close

HUMMELS WHARF— Payless ShoeSource at the Susquehanna Valley Mall will be closing, as part of a nationwide company closure. The Daily Item reports Payless could closed by the end of March. Payless announced Friday it will be closing all of its 2,100 U.S. locations.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and had closed 400 stores at the time. Since then, the company has not been able to find a buyer.

A manager at the Payless shop in the mall told The Daily Item he had not been informed of any closures however, and they’d been told to function like normal. Payless also has stores at the Lycoming Mall in Muncy and Columbia Mall in Buckhorn.