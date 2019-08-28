Paving on Snydertown Road in Northumberland County tomorrow

RIVERSIDE – A paving project is scheduled to begin tomorrow in the Riverside area that will close a connector road in Northumberland County. PennDOT tells us Snydertown Road in Rush Township and Riverside borough will be closed to through traffic for paving. Work will be from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during this three week project. A detour will be in place using Sunbury Road.

It will take place between Mile Hill Road in Rush Township and the intersection with Sunbury Road in Riverside. PennDOT says the road will still be open to local traffic.