SUNBURY – There are more delays on Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue in Sunbury this week as paving projects continue. PennDOT says paving work is taking place on Fourth Street between Market Street and Shikellamy Avenue. Crews will also be working on Shikellamy Avenue between Front Street and Memorial Drive.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging, and work will be completed during daylight and nighttime hours. Work is expected to be completed later this month.