Pavement Patching on Routes 11-15 in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove motorists may encounter some minor delays two days next week on the Selinsgrove bypass. PennDOT tells us a maintenance crew will perform pavement patching on Route 11 & 15 north.

It will take place from the Route 35 interchange to the end of the bypass in Monroe Township. Work will take place today between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The project is expected to take just one day, weather permitting. If there is inclement weather the project will extend to next Thursday. A lane restriction will be in place.