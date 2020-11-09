Patriot League to start basketball season in January

LEWISBURG – There will be Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball this year, but fans will have to wait until the new year. The Patriot League announced Monday it’ll be a league-only men’s and women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season, beginning Saturday, January 2. League play will be contingent on the League and member schools being able to conduct competition safely. League basketball championships are scheduled to be held March 6 – March 14.

In addition, the league says its Council of Presidents continue to support planning to conduct the postponed fall season this spring. That includes football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball, and a championship event for men’s and women’s cross country. See more information from the league here.