Patriot League cancelling spring sports season, rest of WBB Tourney

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.- The Patriot League has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Given the rapidly changing environment regarding the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (2019 novel Coronavirus) the decision was made to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and campus communities. This means the Bucknell women’s basketball team will receive the automatic qualifier into the women’s NCAA Tournament, per the league’s policy.

Bucknell has announced ticket holders may request refunds by calling 570-577-1000.

The Patriot League announced earlier it is cancelling the rest of its spring athletic season. In a release Thursday morning, the league announced all spring athletics practices and competitions are cancelled through the remainder of the academic year.

The league says the majority of its institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning…Bucknell recently announced its transitioning to remote learning for the spring semester.

The decision will be effective Monday, March 16.

The league says individual institutions will decide the championship participation status of winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified.