Pastor, wife charged for misusing church funds

SUNBURY – The Pastor of Calvary Tabernacle Church on Packer Island and his wife are facing charges after misusing church money for personal finances. Court documents say 65-year-old Gary Smith and his wife, 64-year-old Cindy Smith, both of Milton, are facing four felony theft charges each for the incident. Court documents say the couple is accused of misusing more than $8,000 in church funds, according to a complaint from the church’s treasurer.

Court papers say Cindy Smith allegedly instructed the treasurer to make payments on approximately 20 personal credit card bills and other personal bills. It was also determined the Smiths collected more money from the church than originally agreed to in a signed contract in 2010.

The couple was arraigned at the office of Magistrate Mike Toomey, and both were released on $10,000 unsecured bail.