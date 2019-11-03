PASHE faculty voting on contract: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/3/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of faculty members at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities will be voting later this month on a tentative contract agreement finalized last week. The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties said votes will be held on the 14 campuses between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, and the votes will be tallied in Harrisburg. If a majority of the approximately 5,500 members vote in favor of ratifying the pact, it will go to the board of governors of the State System of Higher Education for approval.

Details of the accord, which would run through June 2023, will be released after ratification. The pact would replace a one-year contract that expired June 30 for faculty at the universities, which nearly 96,000 students attend. In 2016, contentious bargaining resulted in a classroom strike lasting three days, the first in the system’s history. Negotiations this time proceeded quietly, with union president Kenneth Mash calling the talks “productive and collaborative” and system chancellor Daniel Greenstein praising union leaders for “trust and teamwork we have established to help solve our shared challenge.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser Friday night, three years after Donald Trump’s victory in the state stunned Democrats — and focused their attention on ensuring it doesn’t happen again. The dinner at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia is a key part of state Democrats’ plan to take back one of the nation’s premier presidential battlegrounds in 2020.

In beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania since 1988. For Democrats, Pennsylvania is an outsized electoral prize: Harry S. Truman in 1948 was the last Democratic presidential candidate to lose Pennsylvania but win the election. Pelosi, speaking for 30 minutes, recounted House Democrats’ efforts in Congress, including on health care and gun control, and argued the case for Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump. She also pointed to the 2020 election as a pivotal moment to vote in a Democratic president.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas. The singer announced Friday that she’ll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April. Clarkson says in a statement that she’s excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

She’s scheduled for 16 performances that will run through Septembe r 2020. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8. Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — No matter where he parks his VW bus coated in chalkboard paint, Jonathan Sherman comes back to find great new art adorning the sides. Once a week, he washes it and creates a new canvass for the amateur artists of American Fork who are inspired to fill its sides. The story behind what has become known as the “chalkbus” even inspired a mini documentary by college students, the Daily Herald reports .

The idea to make it a rolling chalkboard came to Sherman when the bus was due for a new paint job and he painted it black matte primer and then gazed over at his daughter drawing chalk on the sidewalk. He invited her to try and the van, and the plan was formed. “People were like, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t do that, people are going to draw all kinds of horrible things on there,’ you know, ‘You’re asking for trouble,'” Sherman said. “People really haven’t drawn anything bad on there, they always draw cool things.”

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 2A

District 4

Quarterfinal

North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14

Southern Columbia 75, Towanda 0

Troy 27, Line Mountain 14

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 115 New Orleans 104

Final Detroit 113 Brooklyn 109

Final Denver 91 Orlando 87

Final Phoenix 114 Memphis 105

Final Milwaukee 115 Toronto 105

Final Minnesota 131 Washington 109

Final Charlotte 93 Golden State 87

Final Philadelphia 129 Portland 128

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Edmonton 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Rangers 2 Nashville 1

Final Boston 5 Ottawa 2

Final N-Y Islanders 1 Buffalo 0

Final New Jersey 5 Carolina 3

Final Calgary 3 Columbus 0

Final Dallas 4 Montreal 1

Final Florida 4 Detroit 0

Final SO Toronto 4 Philadelphia 3

Final OT St. Louis 4 Minnesota 3

Final Arizona 3 Colorado 0

Final Vancouver 5 San Jose 2

Final OT Winnipeg 4 Vegas 3

Final OT Los Angeles 4 Chicago 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (23)Wake Forest 44 NC State 10

Final (14)Michigan 38 Maryland 7

Final (16)Notre Dame 21 Virginia Tech 20

Final (22)Kansas St. 38 Kansas 10

Final (8)Georgia 24 (6)Florida 17

Final (4)Clemson 59 Wofford 14

Final (9)Utah 33 Washington 28

Final (17)Cincinnati 46 East Carolina 43

Final (11)Auburn 20 Mississippi 14

Final (24)Memphis 54 (15)SMU 48

Final (7)Oregon 56 Southern Cal 24

Final (21)Boise St. 52 San Jose St. 42

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Indiana 5 p.m.

Houston at Miami 6 p.m.

Sacramento at New York 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio 7 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary at Washington 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston at Jacksonville 9:30 a.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Miami 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore 8:20 p.m.

___

Sunday

Steelers Football: Colts at Steelers 11am on 100.9 The Valley

Eagles Football: Bears at Eagles noon on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com

NFL on WKOK Houston at Jacksonville 9am on 1070AM WKOK New England at Baltimore 7:30pm



Monday

Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Maryland Eastern Shore at Penn State 6:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com.

