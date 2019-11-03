PASHE faculty voting on contract: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | November 3, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 11/3/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of faculty members at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities will be voting later this month on a tentative contract agreement finalized last week. The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties said votes will be held on the 14 campuses between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, and the votes will be tallied in Harrisburg. If a majority of the approximately 5,500 members vote in favor of ratifying the pact, it will go to the board of governors of the State System of Higher Education for approval.

 

Details of the accord, which would run through June 2023, will be released after ratification. The pact would replace a one-year contract that expired June 30 for faculty at the universities, which nearly 96,000 students attend.  In 2016, contentious bargaining resulted in a classroom strike lasting three days, the first in the system’s history. Negotiations this time proceeded quietly, with union president Kenneth Mash calling the talks “productive and collaborative” and system chancellor Daniel Greenstein praising union leaders for “trust and teamwork we have established to help solve our shared challenge.”

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser Friday night, three years after Donald Trump’s victory in the state stunned Democrats — and focused their attention on ensuring it doesn’t happen again.  The dinner at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia is a key part of state Democrats’ plan to take back one of the nation’s premier presidential battlegrounds in 2020.

 

In beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania since 1988. For Democrats, Pennsylvania is an outsized electoral prize: Harry S. Truman in 1948 was the last Democratic presidential candidate to lose Pennsylvania but win the election.  Pelosi, speaking for 30 minutes, recounted House Democrats’ efforts in Congress, including on health care and gun control, and argued the case for Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump. She also pointed to the 2020 election as a pivotal moment to vote in a Democratic president.

 

Features

 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas. The singer announced Friday that she’ll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.  Clarkson says in a statement that she’s excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

 

She’s scheduled for 16 performances that will run through Septembe r 2020. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.  Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

 

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — No matter where he parks his VW bus coated in chalkboard paint, Jonathan Sherman comes back to find great new art adorning the sides. Once a week, he washes it and creates a new canvass for the amateur artists of American Fork who are inspired to fill its sides.  The story behind what has become known as the “chalkbus” even inspired a mini documentary by college students, the Daily Herald reports .

 

The idea to make it a rolling chalkboard came to Sherman when the bus was due for a new paint job and he painted it black matte primer and then gazed over at his daughter drawing chalk on the sidewalk. He invited her to try and the van, and the plan was formed.  “People were like, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t do that, people are going to draw all kinds of horrible things on there,’ you know, ‘You’re asking for trouble,'” Sherman said. “People really haven’t drawn anything bad on there, they always draw cool things.”

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 2A

District 4

Quarterfinal

North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14

Southern Columbia 75, Towanda 0

Troy 27, Line Mountain 14

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Oklahoma City            115      New Orleans   104

Final    Detroit 113      Brooklyn         109

Final    Denver            91        Orlando           87

Final    Phoenix           114      Memphis         105

Final    Milwaukee      115      Toronto           105

Final    Minnesota       131      Washington     109

Final    Charlotte         93        Golden State   87

Final    Philadelphia    129      Portland          128

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT          Edmonton       2          Pittsburgh        1

Final    N-Y Rangers   2          Nashville         1

Final    Boston 5          Ottawa            2

Final    N-Y Islanders 1          Buffalo            0

Final    New Jersey      5          Carolina           3

Final    Calgary            3          Columbus        0

Final    Dallas  4          Montreal          1

Final    Florida 4          Detroit 0

Final SO          Toronto           4          Philadelphia    3

Final OT          St. Louis          4          Minnesota       3

Final    Arizona           3          Colorado         0

Final    Vancouver       5          San Jose          2

Final OT          Winnipeg         4          Vegas  3

Final OT          Los Angeles    4          Chicago           3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (23)Wake Forest         44        NC State         10

Final    (14)Michigan   38        Maryland         7

Final    (16)Notre Dame          21        Virginia Tech  20

Final    (22)Kansas St. 38        Kansas 10

Final    (8)Georgia       24        (6)Florida        17

Final    (4)Clemson      59        Wofford          14

Final    (9)Utah            33        Washington     28

Final    (17)Cincinnati 46        East Carolina   43

Final    (11)Auburn     20        Mississippi       14

Final    (24)Memphis   54        (15)SMU         48

Final    (7)Oregon        56        Southern Cal   24

Final    (21)Boise St.   52        San Jose St.     42

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago           at         Indiana            5 p.m.

Houston          at         Miami  6 p.m.

Sacramento     at         New York       6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers     at         San Antonio    7 p.m.

Dallas  at         Cleveland        7:30 p.m.

Utah    at         L.A. Clippers  9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary            at         Washington     7 p.m.

Chicago           at         Anaheim          8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston          at         Jacksonville     9:30 a.m.

Chicago           at         Philadelphia    1 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Kansas City     1 p.m.

Washington     at         Buffalo            1 p.m.

Indianapolis    at         Pittsburgh        1 p.m.

N-Y Jets          at         Miami  1 p.m.

Tennessee        at         Carolina           1 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Seattle 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at         Oakland          4:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Denver            4:25 p.m.

Green Bay       at         L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m.

New England  at         Baltimore        8:20 p.m.

___

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation football schedule

 

Sunday

 

  • Steelers Football: Colts at Steelers 11am on 100.9 The Valley
  • Eagles Football: Bears at Eagles noon on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com
  • NFL on WKOK
    • Houston at Jacksonville 9am  on 1070AM WKOK
    • New England at Baltimore 7:30pm

 

Monday

 

  • Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm

 

Tuesday

 

  • Penn State Basketball: Maryland Eastern Shore at Penn State 6:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com.

 

 

