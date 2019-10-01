PA’s Cong. Cartwright Backs Impeachment: AP PA Headlines, Features, & Scores

AP PA Headlines 10/1/19

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political committee that supports House Republican candidates is using digital ads to accuse three House Democrats of backing “a radical scheme to impeach President Trump.” The ads are among the first to use House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to target that party’s congressional candidates.

The spots by the Congressional Leadership Fund target veteran Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and freshmen Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. They are among 31 House Democrats representing districts that Trump carried in 2016. The Luria ad, largely verbatim to the other two, says the effort is “Dividing the country. Tearing us apart. Because she doesn’t like the President.” The group plans to run the ads during Congress’ current two-week recess.

CARY, N.C. (AP) — All four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from a county jail in Ohio were caught Monday in North Carolina after more than a day on the run, authorities in both states said. Three men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were “captured without incident” at around 2 a.m. in Cary, North Carolina. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Monday afternoon that the fourth was taken into custody in Durham, North Carolina.

The fourth man, Lawrence R. Lee, 29, got away at the time Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, were being arrested. The four will be held pending extradition to Ohio.

Cary police said the North Carolina Highway Patrol had alerted the department that the men were in the area, around 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Gallipolis, the city where the jail is located. The two agencies, along with Raleigh police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, remained onsite for two hours after the arrests to “conduct a thorough search,” police said.

No details were released immediately on the circumstances of Lee’s arrest. Champlin has said authorities believe the escaped inmates had help from at least one person outside the southeast Ohio jail. The four inmates overpowered the two officers with a homemade weapon, forced open a secure door, entered the jail’s administrative wing and stole keys to a corrections officer’s vehicle and drove it about a block away, where another vehicle awaited them, Champlin said.

Champlin said authorities in Pennsylvania located the suspected getaway vehicle and believed Clemente was in the area, prompting the evacuation of the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania .

Clemente was being held for an indictment of two felony counts of complicity to trafficking drugs. Martin, who Champlin said escaped for the second time from the jail, is charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to appear, and escape — all felonies. McDaniel was being held for failure to appear from Gallia County Juvenile Court and Lee is charged with felony identity fraud and two misdemeanors: obstructing official business and assault.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is about to become the largest U.S. city to eliminate overdue fees for library books and other items in an effort to remove barriers that deter youth and low-income patrons. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that the Chicago Public Library will also erase any outstanding overdue fees. The city’s current library system blocks card holders when they owe a fine of $10 or more.

The new system begins Tuesday. Library officials say one in every three library card holders in the library’s South District is banned from withdrawing items. Only one of every six library card users in the North District is also locked out. One in five of those blocked cards belongs to a child under the age of 14. Detroit and Phoenix announced similar plans this month.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations. But advocates say they’re frustrated that more hasn’t been done since 58 people died at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide. “People are genuinely afraid of going places,” Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui said.

The Democratic lawmaker and her now-husband were among the 22,000 country music fans that fled as gunfire rained down from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor venue on Oct. 1, 2017. Neither was wounded. “You cannot go to the grocery store. You cannot go to your place of worship. You can’t even go to school and feel safe,” said Jauregui, an advocate for gun control in Nevada. “I think people are tired of that.”

The U.S. government this year banned a device that helped the Las Vegas gunman shoot more rapidly. Nevada and some other states also have tightened gun laws, including passing “red flag” measures that allow a judge to order weapons be taken from someone who is deemed a threat.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Joker” writer-director Todd Phillips says he is disappointed that people are drawing conclusions about his movie before they’ve even seen it. The film has inspired pieces both in defense of and against the movie, which some have decried as “dangerous” and “irresponsible.” Phillips says he made the film partly as a response to the world of comic book movies and the celebration of villains like Joker.

“Joker” is a more realistic take on the origins of the Batman villain inspired by films like “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy.” Joaquin Phoenix stars as the mentally ill aspiring stand-up comic Arthur Fleck who eventually becomes Joker. Phoenix says it’s up to the audience to know the difference between right and wrong. “Joker” opens nationwide on Friday.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Hollywood actor who created a bike-and-run fundraiser to support a cancer center wants to help more people who’re dealing with cancer in his home state of Maine. Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey and his sisters created the Dempsey Center in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The foundation later branched out on its own and merged with the Cancer Community Center in South Portland.

He said there are plans to expand with a hospitality house for cancer patients and caregivers in Portland, and later a new center in northern Maine. Dempsey, who grew up in Buckfield, Maine, was in his home state over the weekend for the Dempsey Challenge, which raises money for the foundation and its cancer centers. Organizers hoped to raise $1.5 million to further the foundation goals.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard. Auburn Hills police say the video played on the billboard along Interstate 75 in Oakland County for about 30 minutes Saturday night before the images were removed.

Many people called 911. Chuck McMahon says he saw the video and wondered if the billboard was advertising for a strip club. Investigators tell WDIV-TV that two people apparently broke into a small building at the site and loaded porn on a laptop that’s connected to the billboard. Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts were spotted on security video. Police are asking the public to help identify them. Dr. Justin Kammo also saw the video. He says he immediately assumed that “someone had hacked it.”

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida funeral home is inviting the public to attend the funeral of an 80-year-old Army veteran who had no immediate family. Legacy Options funeral director Michael Hoyt tells news outlets that a social media post about the man’s funeral led to an overwhelming response. He says hundreds of people have pledged to attend Edward K. Pearson’s service at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday.

The Miami Herald reports Pearson served in the Army from 1962 to 1964 before being honorably discharged. He then became an engineer and worked for Marriott Hotel Services Inc. Hoyt says Pearson died Aug. 31 and no one claimed his remains. The service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pearson will be interred with full military honors.

DETROIT (AP) — Who demolished a Michigan lawmaker’s rehab project in Detroit? State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (dan-YOH’-goh) says the home was torn down two weeks ago without notice to her or her nonprofit group, Coalition to Integrate Technology and Education. She planned to fix it up and make it available to a needy family. She didn’t live there.

All that’s left is a hole in the ground. Detroit officials say the demolition was “not ordered, directed or funded by the city.” The mystery is under investigation. Adamo Group, which has demolished more than 3,000 homes for Detroit, says it had no role in tearing down the house. The property was purchased last year for $1,000 from the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

MAPLE CITY, Mich. (AP) — One northern Michigan school has a football team but no marching band. Another school has a band but no football. So the schools made a deal — and filled the air with football and music Friday night. Maple City Glen Lake invited the marching band from Forest Area to play at its home game. Forest Area, near Traverse City, lost its football season a few weeks ago due to a lack of players.

Forest Area musicians were ecstatic to play. Ashley Peckat, a senior, says she “absolutely flipped.” She says it was important to take the field in Leelanau County and “show people what we can do.” Glen Lake athletic director Mark Mattson there’s nothing like having a band “rocking out with our fans.” He says the Forest Area band is always welcome

Pine Grove 28, Juniata 12

NFL

Final Pittsburgh 27 Cincinnati 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to pick up his first victory while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers easily handled the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. Rudolph completed 24 of 28 passes. He connected with James Conner on a delayed screen for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter then broke the game open with a 43-yard heave to rookie Diontae Johnson midway through the third quarter. Cincinnati dropped to 0-4 under rookie head coach Zac Taylor. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabe Kapler wants the opportunity to lead the Philadelphia Phillies back to the postseason after consecutive collapses in September. It’s still uncertain whether he’ll get another chance. A season that began with high expectations following the arrival of Bryce Harper and other high-profile players ended the same as the previous seven years: without October baseball.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have plenty to work on over the next six months following a nightmarish 2019. A second-half collapse dropped the Pirates to last place in the NL Central for the first time since 2010 and cost manager Clint Hurdle his job. General manager Neal Huntington says it’s time for the team to have a fresh voice in the clubhouse. Pitcher Steven Brault says given the number of storms the Pirates weathered this season, they should be ready for anything in 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved