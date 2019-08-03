Parts of The Valley got heavy rain Friday, leading to extensive flooding

SHAMOKIN – Strong thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain on parts of The Valley Friday, with Shamokin area rain gauges measuring more than three inches. County Communications Centers say there were calls for roads and streets closed, and basement flooding. There was damage to homes surrounded by surface water Friday evening.

A flash flood warning was posted by the National Weather Service for parts of Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties.

By Saturday morning, no major roads were listed as closed and creeks were back in their banks. Flooding on streets and in alleys was extensive according to reports made to WKOK and other media. Rain gauges in the Shamokin region measured 3.3” inches of rain Friday afternoon.