Parties of 25 or more may require a permit in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – If you’re a Lewisburg resident, you may have to shorten your guest list for future parties or apply for a permit to have a large gathering. Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert says the pandemic has borough council considering a smaller limit on parties where alcohol is served.

A proposed amendment to the borough’s existing social gathering ordinance would require a permit if there is a gatherings of 25 or more people at a private home (the current limit before a permit is needed is 75).

The vote on the amendment is scheduled for a special council meeting next Tuesday (8/4) at 6:30pm. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Lowthert says he suspects the change will pass.

The says the proposed change would stay in effect until the borough’s disaster declaration is over. The borough did recently renew that declaration until further notice.

He says the amendment would affect Bucknell University and Bucknell has been notified.