Part of old PPL coal fired power plant brought down this morning

SHAMOKIN DAM – Half of the old PPL coal fired power plant was brought down in an implosion at 8:45 Friday morning.

Built prior to 1949, the plant is owned by Sunbury Generation LLC. They say they’ll tear down the rest of the structure next year.

Traffic was blocked on the Old Trail, local air traffic was restricted and boats were barred from getting too close.

A massive cloud of dust then covered that portion of Shamokin Dam.

Panda Hummel power plant is now operational at that site; they generate over one million megawatts of electricity daily using natural gas.