Parker’s mother, boyfriend charged with homicide

SUNBURY – The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker and her boyfriend are now facing homicide charges after the child died last week. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz tells us both 19-year-old Jahird Burgess and 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp will now be charged with homicide for their role in the death of 3-year-old girl.

The DA last told us if Parker were to die he would file the homicide charges. On Tuesday, Burgess, and Delcamp were both arraigned is district court. Delcamp is being charged as an accomplice as well.

Parker died at Geisinger last week after being taken off life support.