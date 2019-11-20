Parker to be taken off life support, vigils held

DANVILLE – There was a coming together last night, to support the family of a three-year-old girl due to be taken off life support today. The child is at the center of the Trevorton October child abuse incident.

Tuesday night, Valley residents gathered at two separate vigils to support the family of Arabella Parker. One vigil was held at Memorial Park in Danville, presided over by Pastor Mark Gittens of h2church in Sunbury. Another vigil took place at the Trevorton Recreation complex.

Today, the family is due to take the child off weeks of life support, after Geisinger doctors told the family there is nothing else medically do to for the child. The family has also reached out to a hospital in Washington D.C., to donate organs to a child in need.