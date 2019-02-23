Parents of injured Shamokin bus crash students furious at district

SHAMOKIN – Parents of Shamokin Area School District students are furious with the district’s reporting of a bus crash that occurred Thursday. The Daily Item says parents are claiming neither the district nor police acknowledged injuries occurred from the crash.

The Daily Item says several parents presented medical records Friday as proof, including four students who were diagnosed with concussions, and another child suffered a neck sprain. But according to the paper, Shamokin patrolman Bill Zalinski said the information he gathered from a school nurse who responded indicated no child was injured.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at Mulberry and Market Streets in the city. The district was operating on a three-hour delay that morning after this week’s winter weather. Parents did tell The Daily Item they received the district’s alert about the accident. All students were treated at Geisinger Shamokin.