Parents of dead infant at Geisinger hiring attorney 

DANVILLE – Geisinger could be facing its first lawsuit as a result of a bacterial outbreak announced earlier this week. Philadelphia attorney Matt Casey tells us he is representing Zuleyka Rodriquez and Luis Cepeda of Hazle Township, Luzerne County, the parents of Abel Cepeda, who died six days after he was born at Geisinger. Casey tells us Abel was born September 24 and died September 30 while a patient in Geisinger’s neonatal ICU. Casey tells us the family is expected to file something within the next week.

Geisinger announced this week three infants died in the NICU as a result of the waterborne bacteria found there, which affected eight total infants. Geisinger is now investigating where the bacteria is coming from.

WKOK has reached out to Geisinger for comment, and a spokesman shared the following statement, “We express our deepest sympathies and provide our full support to the families and loved ones who have been affected. Geisinger has worked closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and ensure that proactive measures already taken have eradicated the bacteria as well as prevent any additional cases. Both agencies have supported Geisinger’s plan. We will continue our meticulous and comprehensive infection control practices at Geisinger Medical Center to reduce the risk of any infection in any infant, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of family-centered neonatal care for our families and babies.”