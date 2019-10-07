Panel discussion on gun violence at SU tonight

SELINSGROVE – A panel discussion focusing on gun violence tales place tonight at Susquehanna University. The discussion is titled, ‘Not One More: Power and Persistence in the Movement to End Gun Violence.’ It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Isaacs Auditorium in SU’s Seibert Hall.

The panel will feature three leading advocates working in Pennsylvania to prevent gun violence. That includes Marybeth Christiansen, volunteer leader of the PA chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Shira Goodman, Executive Director of CeaseFirePA will also be there, and State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell (D-190th, Philadelphia).

The discussion tonight is the first in a series of events related to advocacy, focusing on volunteers and professionals working to advance a variety of social causes. More info at www.susqu.edu.