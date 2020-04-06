PA with nearly 13,000 positive COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is approaching 13,000 positive cases of COVID-19, but only a slight uptick in Valley numbers. In its daily update, the state Department of Health says there are 1,470 new cases in PA.

In the Valley, Montour County is up to 33 cases, Northumberland now has 15, but there were no increases in Snyder or Union counties…Snyder has eight cases with one death and Union has six.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County now has 26 cases, Juniata has 11, Lycoming has 10, Schuylkill has 103, and Dauphin has 132 with one death.

There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date. See all the latest numbers on the virus here.