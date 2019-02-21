PA Voting Machine Update: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/21/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Failing to replace its roughly 25,000 voting machines by next year’s elections could leave Pennsylvania as the only state without voter-verifiable paper systems, and certainly the only swing state in that position, a top elections official told lawmakers Wednesday. Kathy Boockvar, Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting secretary of state, also told state senators that election-security experts agree that states should adopt systems with auditable paper backups by 2020’s presidential elections.

“It’s very rare that you have a circumstance where every expert related to anything to do with these issues agrees, and everybody agrees on one thing: that these systems need to be upgraded to voter-verifiable paper trails by 2020,” Boockvar said during an Appropriations Committee hearing. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states where some or all voters use machines that store votes electronically without printed ballots or another paper-based backup that allows a voter to double-check how their vote was recorded.

Features

CHICAGO (AP) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct, an offense that could bring one to three years in prison and force the actor to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of a Jan. 29 beating.

Authorities were trying to get in touch with Smollett’s attorneys to “negotiate a reasonable surrender,” Guglielmi said. That could involve the actor, who is black and gay, turning himself in to a Chicago police station. Police did not have a time frame for how long the actor would be given. “We are trying to be diplomatic and reasonable, and we’re hoping he does the same,” Guglielmi said.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s unclear whether the statement will age well. But Fox TV says Jussie Smollett isn’t being written out of “Empire.” In a statement released before the actor was charged with filing a false police report about being beaten in Chicago, the network said Smollett “continues to be a consummate professional on set.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — That “60 Minutes” interview with fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was a big “get” for CBS. And helped the network get a big audience. Nielsen reports the newsmagazine drew 9.7 million viewers on Sunday, making it the third-most-watched show last week. Viewership overall was down because of the holiday weekend. The 9 million-plus who watched “60 Minutes” Sunday is about 2 million below its usual numbers.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Is it wrong for a person to befriend another person on Facebook? Usually not. But if one person is a judge in Wisconsin and the other person is a woman whose child custody case that judge is hearing — it can be a problem. A state appeals court in Wisconsin has ruled that a judge who became Facebook friends with the woman whose case he was handling has created the appearance of bias. And because of that, the appeals court has ruled that the case should be re-heard by another judge. The case is the first one in Wisconsin to deal with such an issue. And the appeals panel has warned all judges that their online interactions — like their real-world interactions — must be treated with care to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Oscar-nominated interracial road trip movie “Green Book” has spurred interest in the real guidebook that helped black travelers navigate segregated America. With a little research, travelers can find copies of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” online and retrace the route in the movie or develop their own tours of sites that once provided refuge to African-Americans.

The Peter Farrelly film follows an Italian-American bouncer, played by Viggo Mortensen, as he drives a prominent black classical pianist, played by Mahershala Ali, during a 1962 music tour through Jim Crow-era America. To avoid conflict and to protect the pianist, Mortensen’s character uses the Green Book — a guide published from 1936 to 1966 by Harlem postal worker Victor H. Green.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Want to get your hands on Samsung’s new phone? Better get your hands on a fistful of cash — or a credit card with a decent line of credit. Samsung has announced the upcoming release of the Galaxy Fold. Its starting price: close to 2Gs. The $1,980 device unfolds like a wallet, increasing its display to a tablet-sized 7.3 inches.

Once it’s folded, the screen size is 4.6 inches, about the size of most standard smartphone screens on the market now. For those with pockets not deep enough to shell out $2,000 for a phone, Samsung is offering four other cheaper models. All the products were introduced at a product event yesterday in San Francisco.

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re still waiting for your invitation to the baby shower for Meghan Markle: too late — it’s already happened. No one is saying it for the record, but the swanky affair in New York is a wrap — as the Duchess of Sussex hung out with folks like Gayle King and Amal Clooney. No one’s saying where the baby bash was held — but guests were spotted at an upscale hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Markle is due in late April.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is ready to boost the Philadelphia Phillies with his bat, glove and brain. Signed to a $50 million, three-year contract, McCutchen said he enjoys his role as the veteran in the outfield and likes what he’s seen from his younger teammates. The 32-year-old McCutchen is set to start in left field. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The first spring training game is this Friday at 1pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell’s time in Pittsburgh is over. Antonio Brown’s potential departure isn’t quite so certain. Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says the team will not place a transition or franchise tag on Bell. The star running back will become a free agent next month. Bell sat out all of 2018 after declining to sign his one-year tender last spring. The team will also explore trade options for Brown but will not release him if the Steelers can’t find a trade partner. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Chicago 5 Detroit 4

Final Colorado 7 Winnipeg 1

Final Calgary 4 N-Y Islanders 2

Final SO Boston 3 Vegas 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) North Carolina 88 (1) Duke 72

Final San Diego St. 65 (6) Nevada 57

Final (10) Michigan St. 71 Rutgers 60

Final (11) Marquette 79 Butler 69

Final OT Florida 82 (13) LSU 77

Final Georgetown 85 (17) Villanova 73

Final Syracuse 69 (18) Louisville 49

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Oakland 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Florida 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pepperdine at (2) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

(7) Michigan at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved