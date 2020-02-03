PA U.S. Senators Toomey and Casey respond to Senate vote

(Washington, D.C.) — The Senate on Friday voted to block any witnesses from being called in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a move that marked the beginning of the end of the third Senate trial for a president in US history.

Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senator, Pat Toomey, released a statement following the witness vote and says the purpose of a witness is to shed light on an important fact that could resolve a disputed issue and help determine the final outcome of the case. He goes on to say:

“In my view, the House has brought forward articles of impeachment that do not justify removing President Trump from office, nullifying the results of the 2016 election, and denying Americans the right to vote for him in the next election. As a result, additional witnesses beyond the 17 who testified in the House proceedings, are not necessary.”

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senator, Bob Casey, released a statement and disagrees:

“By blocking relevant witnesses and relevant documents, Senate Republicans have denied the American people the fair trial they deserve. This proceeding was rigged from the start to protect the President.”