Weinstein Settlements Near: AP PA Headlines, Features, Sports & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s treasury department is accusing about a dozen large financial firms of inflating the price of bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over seven years. Thursday night’s federal court filing by Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella cites what his office says is evidence from a “cooperating co-conspirator” in a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into price-fixing in the secondary market for bonds issued by government-controlled companies.

The filing includes brief transcripts of what it says are online “chats” by traders at firms that deal the bonds agreeing to fix bond prices. The filing is part of an ongoing case involving several pension funds and other plaintiffs. Torsella’s office says it’s working to determine how much money Pennsylvania lost because of the alleged price-fixing.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of those who’ve sued Harvey Weinstein for sexual misconduct will be in position to benefit from a tentative deal that will close their cases. Their attorneys have settled with the TV and film company co-founded by the disgraced movie producer and his brother. Terms weren’t announced _ but a source close to the talks tells The Associated Press it was worth $44 million. Meanwhile, Weinstein faces a few criminal cases as part of his being exposed a year and a half ag

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A police camera caught a beaver’s surprise appearance near a traffic stop in Alaska’s largest city. Anchorage police posted the brief video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday showing the creature ambling into the road between two patrol cars.

The beaver then backtracks before disappearing from the screen. Police wrote in the post, “We say it all the time: Rubbernecking is bad.” They said, “Thankfully he didn’t end up a speed bump. That would’ve been depressy (depressing + messy). Nothing to see here, buddy. Scurry on.”

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies used stellar relief work to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4, overcoming Christian Yelich’s major league-leading 20th homer. McCutchen’s two-hit hit drove in Scott Kingery for a 5-4 lead. Rhys Hoskins added his 12th homer in the seventh, and five Phillies relievers combined for six scoreless innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Freese hit a first-inning grand slam off opener Michael Feliz and Cody Bellinger added his 18th home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers drilled the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2. The Pirates gave Feliz his first major league start in 157 career appearances in an effort to address their injury-riddled starting rotation. The move backfired. Feliz recorded just one out and exited after Freese sent a pitch into the first row of seats in right-center field for the third grand slam of his career.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the $1 billion NFL concussion settlement has terminated three of four lawyers serving as lead counsel. The surprise order Friday afternoon comes weeks after a hearing to air complaints about new rules that limit the doctors who can evaluate retired players for dementia and other brain injuries linked to concussions. Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody says the rules were needed to thwart fraud alleged by the NFL as the more than $1 billion settlement is disbursed.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final San Diego 6 Toronto 3 Final Detroit 9 N-Y Mets 8 Final Colorado 8 Baltimore 6 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 1 Final Minnesota 11 Chi White Sox 4 Final Houston 4 Boston 3 Final Oakland 6 Seattle 2 Final Texas 4 L-A Angels 3 N-Y Yankees at Kansas City 8:15 p.m., postponed ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Cincinnati 6 Chi Cubs 5 Final L-A Dodgers 10 Pittsburgh 2 Final Washington 12 Miami 10 Final Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 4 Final Atlanta 5 St. Louis 2 Final Arizona 18 San Francisco 2 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Atlanta 76 Dallas 72 Final Indiana 81 N-Y Liberty 80 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Los Angeles 1 Orlando 0 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE San Diego at Toronto 3:07 p.m. Detroit at N-Y Mets 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Colorado 9:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Chi White Sox at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Seattle at Oakland 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland 4:10 p.m. Boston at Houston 7:15 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Kansas City 8:15 p.m. Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. Miami at Washington 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Pittsburgh 7:15 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis 7:15 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Milwaukee at Toronto 8:30 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Phoenix at Seattle 3:30 p.m. Washington at Connecticut 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota 8:00 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New York City at Chicago 3:30 p.m.

