Death Penalty Debate: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/12/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is being asked to outlaw the death penalty because of what critics call the cruel way it’s applied to black and poor defendants. Opponents in court Wednesday say that more than half of the 441 death sentences handed down since the 1970s have been overturned. They say the Supreme Court needs to declare the system unconstitutional because lawmakers have failed to act. Supporters say the high reversal rate means the appeals process is working. The issue divides Democratic officials in a state that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner supports the ban while Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants the court to uphold the statute.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to allow limited hunting in Pennsylvania on Sundays is running into opposition that could prevent its final passage in the state House. Game and Fisheries Committee Chairman Keith Gillespie said Tuesday after a contentious informational hearing in the Capitol that supporters will need to engage in some “damage control” if they hope to see the bill enacted. The state Senate voted 36 to 14 in June to permit hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season, and on a third Sunday. It’s touted as a way to make it easier for younger people and those who work during the week to hunt. Pennsylvania has long banned Sunday hunting, although there are exceptions for crows, foxes and coyotes.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman who helped secure legal protections for rape victims is one of five people being honored with $250,000 cash awards from the Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation.

The annual Heinz Awards recognize achievement in the arts, public policy, the economy and other areas. The recipients of the 24th annual awards were announced Tuesday. Among them are Amanda Nguyen, credited with leading the campaign to enact the 2016 Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act and spurring similar legislation in dozens of states and internationally. Also honored was West Virginia native Brandon Dennison, who established a community-based nonprofit that creates jobs and opportunities for low-income families in Appalachia. Other winners were nonprofit Outdoor Afro founder Rue Mapp, nurse and innovator Sarah Szanton, and filmmaker and visual artist Kevin Jerome Everson.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after the official ceremony ended, crowds lingered into the night at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York. As darkness fell, people filled the streets around the firehouse at the southwest corner of the memorial plaza Wednesday to listen to a bagpipe and drum corps play songs saluting the terror attack victims. The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums led the crowd in renditions of the Irish folk song “The Wild River” and “God Bless America.” Overhead, the twin beams of the “Tribute in Light” were visible. Each year the city shines the powerful columns of light into the sky from Lower Manhattan to represent the fallen twin towers of the World Trade Center.

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Several hundred people have joined three women who hoisted the Stars and Stripes for a final time in Maine, ending a flag-waving tradition that began after the 9/11 attacks. Elaine Greene, who’s the youngest of the three at 74, says age is taking a toll. Wednesday marked the end of the weekly events that began after the terrorist attacks 18 years ago. With the nation reeling, Greene wanted to do something to help. She grabbed a flag and began waving it. Motorists honked their approval. The simple patriotic act played out weekly over the years in Freeport, Maine. A crowd showed appreciation Wednesday. Seventy-seven-year-old Navy veteran Paul Loveless drove down from Brunswick, saying it was the least he could do to support the women who came out “in rain, snow, sleet, freezing cold.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has lost its fight to trademark the word “The.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office turned down the university’s request to trademark “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise. OSU submitted the trademark application last month. The patent office cited the trademark appears to be used for “merely decorative manner” and as an “ornamental feature” that doesn’t appear to function as a trademark that would differentiate the items from others. The school requested for it to be put on various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. The office says the university will have to prove the trademark would allow consumers to directly associate the goods with their brand. OSU says they are reviewing their options and will respond in six months.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion is accused of causing more than $20,000 damage to President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course. The Somerset County prosecutor says an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle “doing donuts” on the 11th hole on Sept. 3. A vehicle was spotted again on Sept. 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole. A partial license plate number led police Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief. McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift’s beachfront mansion last month. Police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite. A phone number listed for him has been disconnected.

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for taking $1.6 million from a Texas woman to remove a curse from her family. Court records show that 28-year-old Sherry Tina Uwanawich was sentenced last week in Miami. She previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She must also pay restitution. Investigators say Uwanawich met the victim in Houston, Texas, in 2007. Uwanawich gained the woman’s trust and convinced her that a curse had been placed on her and her family. Uwanawich claimed she needed large sums of money for crystals and candles to perform meditations that would lift the curse. The scheme ended in 2014 when Uwanawich admitted to the victim there had been no curse.

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — An English woman has been surprised after she released a helium balloon in Birmingham, England earlier this month to commemorate the anniversary of her father’s death. The balloon ended up traveling more than 1,000 miles, crossing land and sea to land in a field in northern Poland. A farmer found it and was moved by the gesture of a grieving daughter and texted the phone number she put on the balloon. Nicola Bowler her father, who died at the age of 68 from cancer, wasn’t very well-travelled. She believes the distance the balloon traveled now “would mean loads to him.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Braves again today, 6:40pm, while the conclusion of the Late Day New Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio continue on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Washington 6 Minnesota 2

Final Seattle 5 Cincinnati 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 4:40 p.m.

Final Toronto 8 Boston 0

Final Oakland 5 Houston 3

Final Kansas City 8 Chi White Sox 6

Final Cleveland 4 L-A Angels 3

Final Texas 10 Tampa Bay 9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 Miami 5

Final N-Y Mets 9 Arizona 0

Final Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 3

Final San Diego 4 Chi Cubs 0

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Chicago 105 Phoenix 76

Final Seattle 84 Minnesota 74

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final tie Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1

Final Houston 2 Minnesota 0

Final Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 1

Final Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose 0

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Carolina 8:20 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved