PA Sunday Hunting OK’d by Senate: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/27/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to end Pennsylvania’s ban on Sunday hunting has the approval of the state Senate. Senators voted 36 to 14 on Wednesday for a bill that would permit hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season, and on a third day. The legislation directs the Game Commission to determine which three Sundays will be legal for hunting.

Backers say it’ll widen opportunities for hunting by making it easier for younger people and others to hunt. Officials say it will also bring in more license revenue. Sunday hunting is currently allowed in all of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states. Pennsylvania has banned Sunday hunting since 1873, although there are exceptions for crows, foxes and coyotes. The proposal was sent to the state House.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature is teeing up legislation to temporarily block any sort of tax or ban on the sale or distribution of plastic bags or just about any other container, wrapping or bag. The provision was added to wider budget-related legislation advancing Wednesday night in the state House of Representatives.

It comes as Philadelphia city officials strongly consider a sweeping ban on single-use plastic bags and a 15-cent fee on reusable bags that many stores provide. Under the bill, legislative agencies would have to study the economic and environmental impact and report back by the end of 2020. Until those reports are delivered, the bill would block lawmakers and municipalities from imposing any ban or tax on the bags or containers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Senate devolved into partisan shouting, name-calling and bare-knuckled procedural tactics Wednesday over a bill to end a decades-old program that offers $200 a month to people deemed unable to work. The bill ultimately passed the GOP-controlled chamber, 26-24, with two Republicans siding with Democrats against it, but not before a tense scene unfolded that senators on both sides roundly said they had never witnessed in the chamber.

The Republican demand to eliminate the program, called general assistance, has become particularly contentious, drawing demonstrators to the Senate gallery Wednesday and sparking passionate debate in the House in recent days. It will be up to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to decide on the bill. Wolf opposes eliminating general assistance, but Republicans tied it to subsidies for Philadelphia hospitals, and Wolf has not said whether he would sign or veto it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are offering Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf a choice to help counties afford new voting machines before next year’s presidential election. Republicans teed up legislation Wednesday night in the House of Representatives to authorize borrowing up to $90 million to help counties underwrite a total replacement cost could exceed $100 million.

Wolf ordered counties to buy new voting machines that produce an auditable paper trail, something supported by election-integrity advocates and computer scientists. But Republicans chafed at the demand. They’ve now packaged the borrowing authority with changes to election laws that Democratic lawmakers oppose. One provision eliminates the ballot option for voters to simply select a straight-party ticket in elections. Democrats say that’ll benefit Republicans in down-ballot legislative elections. Republicans say it’ll make elections fairer for all political parties.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment is moving ahead to direct Pennsylvania lawmakers to develop a means of removing elected municipal officials for just cause, including absenteeism or dereliction of duty. The bill passed 195 to 6 by the House Wednesday was prompted by Republican state Rep. Justin Walsh’s concern about a mayor in his district missing city council meetings since taking office last year.

Monessen Mayor Matthew Shorraw says the proposal goes against the process of democratic elections. The Democratic mayor says lawmakers should look into what he describes as “blatant corruption” that he’s been trying to address. As a constitutional amendment, the proposal will have to pass the Senate by the end of 2020, and then both chambers in the following two-year session before going to voters.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia has announced it will close in September because of what the company calls “continuing, unsustainable financial losses.” Philadelphia Academic Health System said Wednesday that the 496-bed Level 1 trauma center will begin winding down services immediately pending closure on or around Sept. 6.

A labor union representing 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann called for an intervention, calling it “a safety-net hospital” for underserved communities. Company president Joel Freedman said officials “pursued numerous strategic options” but cited the “heartbreaking reality that Hahnemann cannot continue to lose millions of dollars each month and remain in business.” The company also owns St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, which Freedman said will remain open. In April, 175 people were laid off at Hahnemann, which first opened as a homeopathic medical college in 1848.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News’ coverage of the first Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign season Wednesday was marred by a technical glitch that led President Donald Trump to tweet that the network “should be ashamed.” The snafu, in the middle of the debate, left viewers and candidates confused by crosstalk apparently caused by a failure to turn off the microphones of NBC personalities who had left the stage.

Otherwise, NBC ran a substantive, fast-moving debate that occasionally veered off course, primarily due to 10 candidates eager to make the most of limited time. Ten more Democratic candidates will take to a Miami stage Thursday for a second session, also televised on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

NBC’s technical problem came following a halftime switch from Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Jose Diaz-Balart — who were the primary questioners in the first hour — to Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow. Todd was interrupted by voices as he tried to direct a gun control question to Masachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It caused a brief, uncomfortable period of confusion before Todd switched to a lengthy, unplanned commercial break.

Following the break, the issue was corrected. But it gave Trump, who had earlier critiqued the debate as “boring,” an opening to attack one of his favorite targets, the news media. NBC and MSNBC “should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate.” He called it “truly unprofessional.”

NEW YORK (AP) _ July 8 is the day of the “big reveal,” as the guy on the History Channel show “American Pickers” reveals their restoration of Aerosmith’s original tour van. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered the van last season in Chesterfield, Massachusetts. They bought it for $25,000 and restored it. Aerosmith will appear on the July 8 episode to tell stories about their time in the van.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim and the kimono? Some Japanese critics say the combination of a reality TV show star and the traditional Asian garment isn’t a good mix. Kim Kardashian West is drawing fire on social media for offering a line of kimonos in her upcoming shape-wear line. The Kimono Solutionwear line was announced earlier this week in an Instagram post. But critics say the line is an inappropriate take on traditional Japanese wear. No word on whether Kardashian will rethink the idea, now that it’s drawing fire. For now, all she’s saying is that the fashion line is “coming soon.”

MIAMI (AP) — The scene following Wednesday night’s debate was chaotic as the candidates dispersed into the spin room to try to frame the conversation following the main event. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former John Delaney Rep. John Delaney and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar all appeared in person among the crowds of reporters gathered.

Castro, de Blasio and Booker, who each had standout moments during the debate, were mobbed by dozens of cameras and print reporters as they entered the room. Castro and de Blasio took victory laps, each telling reporters he was happy with how he drove the conversation. Other campaigns, including a handful representing candidates not debating till Thursday, sent surrogates and advisers to drive talking points to the media.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning against his former team, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the reeling New York Mets 5-4. Mets lefty Jason Vargas tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in his first start since being fined for an expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter, but was pulled after only 77 pitches and the Phillies overcame a 4-0 deficit against New York’s leaky bullpen.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils play the Mets at CBP today 12:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the last half-hour of the Dan Patrick Show, Ramsey program, and encore Dan Patrick Show will be on WKOK.com. .

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit his 21st homer, Corey Dickerson had four hits and three RBIs, and rookie Dario Agrazal threw six strong innings to earn his first major league win as the Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Houston Astros 14-2. Bell connected off rookie Framber Valdez for a two-run shot in the first inning and the Pirates added two runs each in the second and third to build a 6-1 lead and cruise to their fifth victory in six games.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 10 Baltimore 5

Final Oakland 2 St. Louis 0

Final L-A Angels 5 Cincinnati 1

Final Pittsburgh 14 Houston 2

Final Seattle 4 Milwaukee 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 8 Boston 7

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Toronto 7

Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 4 Detroit 1

Final Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 3

Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Mets 4, 10 Innings

Final Washington 7 Miami 5

Final Atlanta 5 Chi Cubs 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 81 Chicago 74

Final Dallas 74 Connecticut 73

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Philadelphia 1 New England 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston 2:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Miami 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Las Vegas at L.A. Sparks 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved