PA suing Trump for restriction from referring women for abortions: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/6/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is joining 19 other states in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s move to restrict taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined the lawsuit filed Tuesday in an Oregon federal court challenging what critics call the “gag rule.”

Shapiro, a Democrat, says it imposes unlawful and unethical restrictions on health care professionals. The state of California sued separately, as did the American Medical Association and Planned Parenthood. Shapiro says the federal Title X program has never funded abortions in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says dozens of agencies and clinics that receive Title X funds help women get essential health care services such as contraception, preventive care and cancer screenings, and are estimated to prevent thousands of abortions each year in Pennsylvania.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A preliminary hearing has been set for a woman accused in the stabbing death of a Pennsylvania jeweler at a hotel in New Orleans’ main tourist district. Megan Hall will appear in court on March 14. The 25-year-old was arraigned on second-degree murder charges on Monday in the death of 62-year-old Patrick Murphy.

Court records show Murphy and Hall checked into the Empress Hotel in the French Quarter just after 2 a.m. Thursday. An arrest warrant says hotel guests told police they heard a struggle and a woman yelling around 3:30 a.m. According to an affidavit, video footage shows Hall leaving the hotel room alone and “briskly” walking out of the building a short time later. Murphy was the owner of a family-run jewelry store chain in eastern Pennsylvania called Murphy Jewelers. Hall’s attorney says he looks forward to detailing all the facts in court.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is planning to auction two bottles of rare Scotch whisky. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is offering a Macallan 1949 Single Malt Scotch bottled in 2002 and a Macallan 1989 Single Malt Scotch bottled in 2010. The minimum bid for the 1949 Single Malt Scotch is set at $25,000, and the minimum bid for the 1989 Single Malt Scotch is set at $9,000.

The board says the state acquired the bottles through a supplier. Board spokesman Shawn Kelley says they anticipate a lot of interest from Scotch lovers who will have a chance to acquire what could be the “crown jewel” of their collection. Sealed bids will be accepted through 4 p.m. April 5. Winning bidders must be able to pick up the bottles at a state liquor store.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Amazon delivery driver who police say parked his van illegally in a handicapped-accessible parking spot is in critical condition in a hospital after a man shot him in a dispute over the space. St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison says the 21-year-old driver was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition with a back wound yesterday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the dispute started when a 65-year-old man pulled out a cellphone to record that the driver had parked illegally. During a struggle over the phone, the older man fell and then fired shots as the driver walked away. It wasn’t known if the older man had a disability. Amazon in a statement described the incident as “terrible.” The driver works for a third-party service provider.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A dean at a New Jersey university resigned saying the school’s decision to not consider bringing Chick-fil-A to campus because of its opposition to the LGBT community made her feel “like I had been punched in the stomach.” Cynthia Newman, former dean of Rider University’s College of Business Administration, said her views as a “very committed Christian” and the fast food chain’s views “mirror” one another.

Newman’s resignation was first reported Tuesday by Campus Reform, a conservative news site that bills itself as a higher education watchdog. In a video interview, Newman said she resigned as dean last month. She confirmed the resignation to The Associated Press. Rider University, located outside Trenton, had sent a survey last year asking students which restaurants they would like to see on campus. In November, Newman said, a second survey was sent but did not include Chick-fil-A as a choice. The university said at the time the restaurant was taken off the list because of its opposition to the LGBT community and their values do not align with Rider’s values.

“I felt like I had been punched in the stomach when I read that statement because I am a very committed Christian,” Newman told the website. “I really felt it very personally.” Chick-fil-A has donated millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage. In 2012, the company’s chief operating officer criticized same-sex marriage, prompting some politicians to block the chain from expanding in certain areas.

She said when the university released “talking points” to staff about what they should say to anyone critical of the decision instead of an apology, she couldn’t adhere to them. “I am not willing to compromise my faith and Christian values and I will not be viewed as being in any way complicit when an affront is made to those values,” she said.

Newman told her faculty she was resigning as dean Feb. 14. She said she plans to return to her faculty position.

NJ.com reported Rider University maintained their decision that “choosing an on-campus restaurant franchise was in no way a judgment on religious values. Rather, our intention was to foster a sense of respect and belonging of all members of the campus community,” Kristine Brown, a Rider spokeswoman said.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate voted Tuesday to make the state the first in the nation to ban foam containers for food and drink to fight pollution. The Senate voted 34-13 for the measure, which now goes to the House of Delegates. Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Democrat who’s sponsoring the bill, says more than half of the state’s residents already live in places where foam containers are banned for food and drink containers. S

he described it as a chance to do more to help the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary. “We have the opportunity to do the right thing for the Chesapeake Bay, for the environment and for our fish and wildlife that eat this product,” Kagan said. “It infects them; we ingest them.” But opponents said the bill only covers a small amount of foam material used in food and drink containers, not for other uses such as packaging. They also said the measure would hurt small businesses.

MONTREAL (AP) — Three major Montreal radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs as a result of child-molestation allegations against the late musician that aired Sunday in an HBO documentary.

A spokeswoman for the owner of the French-language Cogeco stations CKOI, Rythme and the English-language The Beat says Jackson’s music was pulled starting Monday morning.

The company says the action is in response to listener reactions to the documentary. The decision will also apply to other company stations in smaller markets in Quebec. The company operates 23 radio stations. The documentary “Leaving Neverland” began airing on HBO Sunday. It details the abuse allegations of two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them and actually supported him to authorities.

PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida travel insurance company has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased. A Squaremouth statement says Donelan Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began. The St. Petersburg-based company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11. Buried in the fine print was a promise of $10,000 for the first person to send an email to a specific address.

Besides the $10,000 for Andrews, Squaremouth says it’s giving another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity, plus $5,000 each to the two schools where Andrews teaches consumer economics. Andrews says she applied for retirement a week before winning the contest. The prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A terminally ill Connecticut man who’s a big supporter of President Donald Trump is getting a bucket list wish fulfilled. And Jay Barrett is doing so with some help from his sister — a Democrat. Barrett has cystic fibrosis. And after leaving the hospital to begin palliative care, he said he wanted some sort of contact with the president before he died.

His sister is a city councilwoman in West Haven, Connecticut — and describes herself as “100 percent Democrat.” But she reached across the aisle — and the internet — to seek help on social media. Barrett tells the New Haven Register he got calls from the president’s son Eric Trump and HUD official Lynne Patton. Patton says she will visit Barrett this weekend to give him a signed gift from President Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to break out of a slump and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-106 win over the Orlando Magic. Ben Simmons had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers. Evan Fournier led the Magic with 25 points, and Aaron Gordon had 24.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway 2:44 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Florida Panthers 3-2. Guentzel took a lead pass from Sidney Crosby and slipped a backhand by Roberto Luongo for his second goal of the night and 33rd this season. Pittsburgh picked up two vital points in its pursuit of a playoff berth. Crosby finished with a goal and two assists on the night he became the 48th player in NHL history to reach 1,200 points.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has again lobbied for superstar Mike Trout to join the franchise in 2021, a possible violation of Major League Baseball’s tampering rule. Trout is a two-time AL MVP with the Los Angeles Angels. He grew up near Philadelphia, attended the Phillies victory parade in 2008 as a 17-year-old and has season tickets for the Eagles. The 27-year-old outfielder is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Atlanta 1

Final Pittsburgh 10 Baltimore 4

Final Boston 8 Washington 4

Final San Diego 7 Chi White Sox 4

Final L-A Angels 9 Chi Cubs 2

Final Seattle 7 San Diego 7

Final Tampa Bay 7 2

Final Kansas City 5 Arizona 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 Detroit 2

Final Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 4 Texas 1

Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 3 N-Y Mets 1

Final Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 1

Final Milwaukee 1 Colorado 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 114 Orlando 106

Final Indiana 105 Chicago 96

Final Houston 107 Toronto 95

Final Memphis 120 Portland 111

Final Minnesota 131 Oklahoma City 120

Final Boston 128 Golden State 95

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Columbus 2 New Jersey 1

Final OT Pittsburgh 3 Florida 2

Final OT Boston 4 Carolina 3

Final SO N-Y Islanders 5 Ottawa 4

Final Tampa Bay 5 Winnipeg 2

Final SO Nashville 5 Minnesota 4

Final Dallas 1 N-Y Rangers 0

Final Anaheim 3 Arizona 1

Final OT Colorado 4 Detroit 3

Final Montreal 3 L.A. Kings 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) North Carolina 79 Boston College 66

Final (4) Duke 71 Wake Forest 70

Final (5) Tennessee 71 Mississippi St. 54

Final (6) Kentucky 80 Mississippi 76

Final (9) Michigan St. 91 Nebraska 76

Final Minnesota 73 (11) Purdue 69

Final Oklahoma 81 (13) Kansas 68

Final OT (14) Florida St. 73 (15) Virginia Tech 64

Final (17) Nevada 90 Air Force 79

Final (19) Buffalo 82 Ohio 79

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas 3:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L-A Dodgers 9:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver 9:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(10) LSU at Florida 7:00 p.m.

(16) Marquette at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.