PA state senator resigns amid child pornography charges

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Folmer has resigned in the aftermath of an arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Folmer was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which said it discovered images of child pornography on his personal phone.

Folmer’s resignation was announced Wednesday afternoon in a news release from Senate Republican leaders Joe Scarnati and Jake Corman.

Folmer was released on $25,000 bail following his arrest Tuesday.