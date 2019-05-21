PA Spring Primary Election Day: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/21/19

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump voiced confidence Monday in his ability to win Pennsylvania in 2020 and took a new swipe at one of his leading Democratic rivals, telling rallygoers in the state that native son Joe Biden had abandoned them by representing Delaware in the Senate. The president’s visit to Pennsylvania, intended to boost Republican congressional candidate Fred Keller’s prospects over Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a Tuesday special election for an open seat, had as much to do with helping his own chance for reelection as it did with pushing Keller over the finish line. “We’ve got to win tomorrow, Fred,” Trump told a cheering rally crowd at a private hangar at Williamsport Regional Airport.

Trump’s visit to the key battleground state also came two days after Biden held a campaign rally in Philadelphia, and the former vice president wasn’t far from Trump’s mind. The president accused Biden, who was born in Pennsylvania and has long ties there, of deserting his state by representing Delaware in the Senate. Biden moved to neighboring Delaware with his family as a boy. “He left you for another state, and he didn’t take care of you,” Trump said. He also referred to the former vice president by the nickname he had coined for him: “Sleepy Joe.” “Sleepy Joe said that he’s running to, quote, ‘save the world,'” Trump said. “Well, he was. He was going to save every country but ours.”

Biden said Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, that he was running on a pledge to restore the soul of the country. He has frequently talked on the campaign trail about the president’s divisive rhetoric and said another four years of Trump would “fundamentally change the character of this nation.” Trump, who spoke in the open air with Air Force One behind him, highlighted the economy’s performance under his leadership and suggested those numbers would make him virtually unbeatable. “Politics is a crazy world, but when you have the best employment numbers in history, when you have the best unemployment numbers in history … I don’t know, how the hell do you lose this election, right?” Trump said. The current unemployment rate of 3.6% is actually the lowest since 1969, when it stood at 3.5%. Unemployment was even lower than that in the early 1950s, and much lower, under 2%, during three years of World War II.

Keller himself offered a rousing endorsement of Trump, saying he wants to go to Congress to be a vote for Trump. Keller told Trump the people of this region of Pennsylvania “have been behind you since Day One, and, Mr. President, our support for you is as strong today as it ever was.” “In 2016, Pennsylvania put Donald Trump over the top. And in 2020, we’re going to do it again,” Keller said. Trump uses his campaign rallies to disparage various Democratic candidates for president, but he has been heavily focused on Biden, suggesting he may be worried about the possibility of facing off next year against the longtime politician.

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Lancaster County, where damage to homes was reported along with downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service says “a brief EF-1 tornado” touched down Sunday evening in East Cocalico Township in northern Lancaster County.

A weather service storm damage survey team is still reviewing aerial footage of the damage and will provide more information later about the tornado’s path and duration. In West Cocalico Township, the wind blew the roofs off a number of houses and left others with structural issues. Ephrata police said at least four people had minor injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A commission tapped by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to study how to ensure an accurate census in Pennsylvania is making a funding request of $1 per person to aid the outreach, or close to $13 million. Wolf’s office said he supports Monday’s request by the 2020 Complete Count Committee. A number of states are undertaking a similar analysis and, in some cases, devoting money to the cause.

The government takes a headcount every 10 years. An undercount could have real-world consequences, since seats in Congress and billions in federal dollars for such things as transportation projects and education are allocated according to population. Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania would lose almost $2,100 a year for each person who isn’t counted. The Republican-controlled Legislature has the final say on whether to approve the money.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — This week’s election in Pennsylvania will decide nominees or officeholders for several high-profile offices, including mayor in Philadelphia and Allentown and a U.S. House seat in northcentral Pennsylvania. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tuesday’s election. It features primaries for mayor of Allentown and Philadelphia, and for two seats on the statewide Superior Court, which handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts.

There are also special elections to fill three open seats in the state Legislature and an open seat in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, where Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are running. All four seats are in solidly Republican districts. Every registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may vote in a special election. Otherwise, Pennsylvania’s primary elections are closed to everyone but registered party members.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s April jobs report broke more new ground, as the unemployment rate hit a record low and payrolls hit a record high for a third straight month. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8%. The state says its records go back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in April. Among states, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ranks around the middle. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank by 4,000, as employment rose by 3,000 to a record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment is at its lowest point since 2000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose 9,400, to a record high above 6 million. The figures are preliminary and could change.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Real ID identification system is now in compliance with federal regulations, more than a year before the IDs will be needed for commercial airline passengers and those entering secured federal facilities. The state Transportation Department said Monday it received the notification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Pennsylvania is in compliance with anti-terrorism standards.

Pennsylvania has issued more than 138,000 Real IDs since they became available on March 1. Real IDs or other federally accepted forms of identification such as passports or military IDs will be mandatory for commercial flights and for entering secured federal properties in October 2020.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say searchers using an excavator and a state police cadaver dog have located the remains of a man missing since a central Pennsylvania fire over the weekend. The (Bloomsburg) Press-Enterprise reports that the remains were found in the two-story Bloomsburg home destroyed by fire early Sunday.

The Colombia County coroner identified the remains as those of Fabio Adragna, an Italian national who had been living at the apartment and working as a cook at an Italian restaurant. He said city police, aided by the Italian consulate in Philadelphia, notified the victim’s family in Italy. An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

State police Fire Marshal Jamie Sgarlat said the extent of the damage will make it impossible to determine the fire’s cause. He said “The whole thing is just destroyed.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’ve been tuning in to Fox News recently, you could be forgiven for double-checking the channel listings. Among those turning up on Fox lately are Democrats Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and, most recently, Pete Buttigieg. The appearances seem to be irking President Donald Trump, who has had the Fox airwaves to himself during his time in office. Speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday, Trump asked, “What’s going on with Fox, by the way? What’s going on there? They’re putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans.” He added, “Something strange is going on at Fox, folks.”

CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — Looks like award-winning chef José Andrés may be cooking up something special for a fired school cafeteria worker in New Hampshire. You may have heard about Bonnie Kimball; she was fired by a food supply vendor for giving a free lunch to a student who couldn’t pay for a meal. After word of the situation got out, the company offered to rehire her _ but she declined. Now Andrés has tweeted a link to a news story about Kimball, calling her a hero _ and advertising job openings at his restaurants. No word on whether she has taken him up on the potential job offer. Andres, who owns restaurants in Washington, Las Vegas and other cities, is known for his efforts to help Puerto Rico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — We know people watched the finale of “Game of Thrones.” Now we know how many. The 73rd edition of the HBO drama attracted 19.3 million viewers. That’s nearly a million more than last week’s next-to-last episode. The last episode is now the most-viewed program of any kind in HBO history. The finale also had another continuity gaffe. This time, sharp-eyed viewers spotted a plastic water bottle at the feet of Samwell Tarly. Earlier this season, a paper coffee cup was spotted on a table during one scene..

CHICAGO (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the 10th, Jake Arrieta allowed one run over six innings in his return to Wrigley Field and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4. Realmuto connected with two outs against Kyle Ryan (0-1), when he drove a 1-2 pitch to about the second or third row in left field. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies will be back on the radio tonight at 7:30pm.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 12 Toronto 2

Final Oakland 6 Cleveland 4

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Baltimore 7

Final Texas 10 Seattle 9

Final Houston 3 Chi White Sox 0

Final Minnesota 3 L-A Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 5 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 5 Chi Cubs 4, 10 Innings

Final Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1

Final San Diego 2 Arizona 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Golden State 119 Portland 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chi Cubs 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee at Toronto 8:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

San Jose at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

